It was another busy day of Spring Fling on Tuesday. Let's take a look at the results from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area.
Baseball
Both Centennial (25-14) and Independence (32-12) were eliminated from the Class 4A tournament on Wednesday.
The Eagles faced Stewarts Creek in an elimination game in the morning, falling 8-4. Harrison Cowdrey led Independence at the plate, going 2-4 with an RBI-double.
Centennial started out the day with a 2-0 loss to Collierville, the state's top-ranked team in 4A heading into the week. The game was a pitcher's duel as the Cougars were held hitless and Centennial pitcher Ryan Sweeney allowed just three hits and stuck out eight batters.
The Cougars then Hardin Valley in an elimination game in the evening, falling 7-2 in their second straight state tournament appearance.
In the DII-AA bracket, rivals CPA (29-12) and Lipscomb Academy (25-11) faced off in an elimination game for a spot in the state final.
CPA first survived an elimination game with McCallie in the morning, winning 1-0 thanks to an RBI and save from London Humphreys and an eight-strikeout performance from Eli Dickey. The two combined to no-hit McCallie.
LA lost to Knoxville Catholic 6-4 in the winner's bracket after the Fighting Irish scored two runs in the top of the seventh. Hunter High led the team at the plate, going 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
In the elimination game between the two, CPA prevailed 4-2. Hutson Chance was 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lions, while Carter Wallace went the distance on the mound, notching seven strikeouts. High was 2-3 for the Mustangs with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored.
CPA will take on Knoxville Catholic again tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. They must win to force a winner-take-all game for the state title at 5:30 p.m.
Other Local Baseball Scores:
4A:
Stewarts Creek 1 Clarksville 0
AAA:
Greeneville 7 Greenbrier 0; Brighton 9 Greenbrier 8
AA:
Union County 7 White House Heritage 4; Forrest 12 WHH 2
A:
Eagleville 11 Peabody 6
DI-A:
Northpoint Christian 4 Goodpasture 1; Goodpasture 8 Silverdale 0
Softball
Nolensville (41-14) won again on Wednesday, besting Arlington 2-0. Rylan Smith had another impressive outing on the mound, tossing 15 strikeouts and allowing just two hits in the complete-game shutout.
The Knights will take on Green Hill, the state's top-ranked team, tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. with the winner heading straight to the state final. The loser will face the winner of Farragut and Daniel Boone to secure the second state final spot.
Other Local Softball Scores:
4A:
Green Hill 11 Henry County 1; Daniel Boone 9 Riverdale 4
A:
Gordonsville 8 Eagleville 1; Eagleville 12 Halls 0
DII-A:
Columbia Academy 10 Knoxville Grace 2; Silverdale 1 Columbia Academy 0
Soccer
Brentwood pushed its winning streak to 30 games and remained a perfect 24-0 on the season on Wednesday in the Class AAA semifinals, but the Bruins were pushed to the brink in a 3-2 thriller against Bartlett.
Brentwood's Tristan Tropeano scored the game's first goal in just the fifth minute off an assist from Jack Elliott. Bartlett responded in the 19th to tie the game at 1-1.
Elliot set up another goal, this time to Jack Boring, less than 10 minutes after the halftime break to put the Bruins ahead 2-1. Bartlett once again responded, tying the game at 2-2 with under four minutes to play.
Cline Simmons saved the Bruins from having to face overtime with the undefeated season on the line, scoring with just a few seconds left in the game to give Brentwood the 3-2 win.
The Bruins will take on Station Camp on Friday at 11 a.m. for the state title.
Other Local Soccer Scores:
AAA:
Station Camp 4 Hardin Valley 0
AA:
Valor College Prep 5 Knoxville Halls 1
Greeneville 2 MLK 0
A:
Alcoa 3 Merrol Hyde 0
Boys Tennis
A:
Merrol Hyde 4 Chattanooga Arts & Sciences 1 in the state title match
