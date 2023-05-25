It was another busy day of Spring Fling on Thursday. Let's take a look at the results from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area.
Soccer
Montgomery Bell Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy left it all out on the field on Thursday evening in the Division II-AA boys soccer championship game. MBA prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime.
The Big Red (14-1-1) rescued their season right as it was about to reach the brink, as Richard Aylward headed in the tying goal with under three minutes left in the match.
The Lions (11-2-3) led for nearly 73 minutes before MBA's tying goal. CPA's Jack Harvey scored on an assist from Davis Rody in the fifth minute of action.
CPA goalkeeper Hunter Walker notched 10 saves and the Lions defense held strong for most of regulation, fitting for a team that had allowed just six goals for the entire season heading into the title match.
MBA's defense, led by centerback Sayan Dalai, gave CPA trouble late. Goalkeepr Graham Smith made three saves in regulation and overtime, then made a huge stop on CPA's first penalty. The save proved to be the difference as it was the only miss for either side in the shootout.
MBA's program now has two state trophies in seven finals appearances, the first title coming in 2015. It was CPA's sixth appearance, but first since moving up to DII-AA.
Baseball
After winning a pair of elimination games, including one over rival Lipscomb Academy on Wednesday, to reach the final stage of the Division II-AA state tournament, CPA (29-13) came up one run short of potentially forcing a winner-take-all final game with Knoxville Catholic.
The Fighting Irish, who went through the bracket unscathed en route to the program's first-ever state title, beat CPA 4-3 thanks to a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
The Lions were behind 3-1 after the first inning, but tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run top of the third. Things then remained scoreless until the game-winning run.
Liberty football signee Bo Burklow drove in a pair of runs, while Easton Dillard plated twice. Dillard also pitched 4.2 innings, striking out two.
Other Local Baseball Scores:
4A:
Farragut 6 Stewarts Creek 4
A:
Eagleville 9 Peabody 4
DI-A:
Northpoint Christian 6 Goodpasture 5 in state championship game
Softball
Nolensville entered the day needing just one win to reach the Class 4A state championship final, but the Knights were unable to find a victory in two tries.
Nolensville lost the morning matchup in the winner's bracket with the state's top-ranked team Green Hill 6-0, which sent the Hawks through to the title game unscathed.
The Knights mustered five hits in the loss, while pitcher Rylan Smith through 11 strikeouts in a complete-game outing.
In the night matchup, Nolensville faced off with Daniel Boone in an elimination game. The Knights led 4-2 through five innings, but a seven-run top of the sixth sent the Trailblazers to the championship game with a 9-5 win.
Smith batted 2-3 at the plate and once again went the distance on the mound, tossing eight strikeouts and allowing six earned runs. Lauren Ryan added two RBI.
Nolensville finishes the season (41-16), having earned the program's first state tournament appearance.
Other Local Softball Scores:
A:
Eagleville 10 HR-Bruceton 0; Eagleville 6 Jo Byrns 4
DII-A:
Columbia Academy 2 Jackson Christian 1; Silverdale 2 Columbia Academy 1 in championship game
Boys Tennis
Singles A:
Tobias Mandeville (Merrol Hyde, 11) 6-0, 6-0 Vincent Buchanan (Fayetteville, 12)
Tobias Mandeville (Merrol Hyde) 6-1, 6-0 Olin Johnson (Obion Co.)
Singles AA:
Ranjay Arul (Collierville, 12) Inj. Default over Elliot Parker (Hume-Fogg, 9)
Rich LaLance (Siegel, 10) 6-0, 6-1 Jackson Penny (Hendersonville, 11)
Rich LaLance (Siegel) 6-1, 6-0 Tucker Monroe (McMinn Co.)
Singles DII-A:
Kai Lam (Silverdale, 12) 6-2, 6-1 Bennett Dickerson (USN, 12)
Dany Hamze (Lausanne, 12) 6-3, 6-4 Henry Stack (USN, 12)
Singles DII-AA:
Hank Tronsdon (Ensworth, 12) 6-0, 6-0 Jack Wamble (CPA, 11)
Jouzas Cioladis (McCallie, 11) 6-0, 6-1 Billy Rennhoff (MBA, 10)
Roberto Ferrer (MUS, 12) 6-0, 6-1 Ethan Caldwell (MBA, 9)
Hank Tronsdon (Ensworth) 6-4, 6-1 Andreas Sillaste (McCallie)
Doubles A:
Fairview 2 CSAS 1
Chester County 2 Merrol Hyde 0
Chester County 2 Fairview 1
Doubles AA:
Brentwood 2 Murfreesboro Central 0
William Blount 2 Station Camp 1
Collierville 2 Brentwood 0
Doubles DII-A:
CAK 2 GCA 0
ECS 2 MTCS 0
Doubles DII-AA:
MBA 2 Ensworth 0
McCallie 2 MBA 0
MUS 2 Ensworth 0
MBA (Grier/Torre) 2 McCallie 0
Girls Tennis
Singles AA:
Ellie Zolt (Siegel, 10) 6-2. 6-3 Rachel Houston (Stone Memorial, 11)
Riley Cassity (Farragut, 11) 6-4, 6-2 Grace Stout (Ravenwood, 12)
Ensley Collins (Walker Valley) 6-3, 6-1 Ellie Zolt (Siegel)
Singles DII-A:
Shelby Franklin (FRA, 10) 6-1, 6-2 Thandie Sampson (USJ, 9)
Shelby Franklin (FRA) 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) Ava Magness (St. George's)
Singles DII-AA:
Leah Tomichek (Brentwood Aca., 9) 6-0, 6-4 Sophia Cullison (Lipscomb Aca., 12)
Helen Guerry (Baylor, 11) 6-1, 6-3 Mimi Bowen (Ensworth, 10)
Melanie Woodbury (Hutchison, 11) 6-0, 6-3 Selin Weitcamp (Ensworth, 10)
Maeve Thornton (Knox. Catholic) 6-1, 6-0 Leah Tomichek (Brentwood Aca.)
Doubles A:
Watertown 2 White House 0
Doubles AA:
Murfreesboro Central 2 Houston 0
Green Hill 2 Maryville 0
Franklin 2 McMinn County 0
Murfreesboro Central 2 Green Hill 1
Science Hill 2 Franklin 0
Doubles DII-A:
Lausanne 2 USN 0
Doubles DII-AA:
Ensworth 2 Harpeth Hall 0
Baylor 2 Brentwood Academy 0
Hutchison 2 Ensworth 0
Knoxville Catholic 2 Ensworth (Franklin//Denker) 0
Track and Field AAA results to come
