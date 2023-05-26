Friday at Spring Fling was all about state championship games. Let's take a look at the results from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area for the final day of action.
Soccer
The Brentwood boys soccer team completed their quest for perfection on Friday, shutting out Station Camp 3-0 to win back-to-back AAA state titles and finish the season a perfect 25-0.
The Bruins have now won 31 consecutive games dating back to May 2022. The program now has six state championship banners from nine state title match appearances.
After a back-and-forth beginning to the match, freshman Tristan Tropeano marched down the field for the game's first goal in the 13th minute. The score quieted what was an electric Station Camp crowd.
At the 34th minute mark, just minutes before the halftime break, Brentwood scored again when a Cline Simmons free kick forced a Station Camp own goal, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead.
Tropeano added another goal right out of halftime to put the game in a stranglehold. The freshman winger stepped up in the absence of senior Cooper Bailey who missed the semifinal and final after earning a red card in final minutes of the first-round match against Bearden.
Thomas Fields and Leo York combined for the shutout in goal, while Brentwood's stout defense kept Station Camp from getting many attempts on frame.
Other Local Soccer Scores:
AA:
Valor College Prep-Greeneville had not yet kicked off at time of publishing.
Local Baseball Scores:
A:
Eagleville 6 East Robertson 3
Local Softball Scores:
A:
Gordonsville 5 Eagleville 2
4A:
Green Hill x Daniel Boone x
Boys Tennis
Singles DII-AA:
Roberto Ferrer (MUS) 7-6 (3), 6-4 Hank Tronsdon (Ensworth)
Doubles DII-A:
Grier/Torre (MBA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 Getz/Imorde (McCallie)
Girls Tennis
Singles DII-A:
Allie Faulkner (CAK) 6-1, 6-0 Shelby Franklin (FRA)
