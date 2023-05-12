Brentwood boys soccer 2023 district champs
Via @wcsBHSmp on Twitter

Let's take a look at Thursday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Baseball

DII-A Middle Region

May 11: Goodpasture 8 GCA 3

DII-AA 

May 11: Knoxville Catholic 12 Brentwood Academy 3; Brentwood Academy 2 Knoxville Catholic 1

Softball

District 8-3A

May 11: Page 3 Lawrence County 2; Page 7 Lincoln County 0 

District 11-4A

May 11: Centennial 3 Brentwood 2

District 12-4A

May 11: Independence 7 Summit 5; Nolensville 13 Independence 3 in district championship game

DII-AA 

May 11: GPS 7 Ensworth 1; GPS 15 Ensworth 0

Soccer

District 11-AA

May 11: Sycamore 1 Fairview 0 in district championship game

District 10-AAA

May 11: Hillsboro 4 Antioch 2 in district championship game

District 11-AAA

May 11: Brentwood 3 Franklin 0 in district championship game

District 12-AAA

May 11: Nolensville 3 Columbia 0 in district championship game

DII-A Middle Region

May 11: GCA 2 FRA 0

DII-AA 

May 11: Ensworth 6 Briarcrest 1

Tennis Region Championships

Girls: Ravenwood 4 Hume-Fogg 0

Boys: Ravenwood 4 Hume-Fogg 2