Let's take a look at Thursday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Baseball
DII-A Middle Region
May 11: Goodpasture 8 GCA 3
DII-AA
May 11: Knoxville Catholic 12 Brentwood Academy 3; Brentwood Academy 2 Knoxville Catholic 1
Softball
District 8-3A
May 11: Page 3 Lawrence County 2; Page 7 Lincoln County 0
District 11-4A
May 11: Centennial 3 Brentwood 2
District 12-4A
May 11: Independence 7 Summit 5; Nolensville 13 Independence 3 in district championship game
DII-AA
May 11: GPS 7 Ensworth 1; GPS 15 Ensworth 0
Soccer
District 11-AA
May 11: Sycamore 1 Fairview 0 in district championship game
District 10-AAA
May 11: Hillsboro 4 Antioch 2 in district championship game
District 11-AAA
May 11: Brentwood 3 Franklin 0 in district championship game
District 12-AAA
May 11: Nolensville 3 Columbia 0 in district championship game
DII-A Middle Region
May 11: GCA 2 FRA 0
DII-AA
May 11: Ensworth 6 Briarcrest 1
Tennis Region Championships
Girls: Ravenwood 4 Hume-Fogg 0
Boys: Ravenwood 4 Hume-Fogg 2
