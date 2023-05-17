Let's take a look at the scores from Tuesday night across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Softball
Division II-A
May 16: Tipton-Rosemark 8 Brentwood Academy 3; Chattanooga Christian 7 CPA 1; Chattanooga Christian 7 CPA 0
Soccer
Region 6-AA
May 16: Murfreesboro Central 6 Fairview 0
Region 5-AAA
May 16: Hendersonville 2 Hillsboro 0
Region 6-AAA
May 16: Brentwood 7 Columbia 0; Franklin 1 Nolensville 0
Division II-A
May 16: GCA 3 CAK 2 in overtime; St. George's 2 FRA 1
Tennis
Division II-A Girls
May 16: Lausanne 4 GCA 0
