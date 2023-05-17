GCA soccer 2023 state
Via @GCALionsSports on Twitter

Let's take a look at the scores from Tuesday night across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Softball

Division II-A

May 16: Tipton-Rosemark 8 Brentwood Academy 3; Chattanooga Christian 7 CPA 1; Chattanooga Christian 7 CPA 0

Soccer

Region 6-AA

May 16: Murfreesboro Central 6 Fairview 0

Region 5-AAA

May 16: Hendersonville 2 Hillsboro 0

Region 6-AAA

May 16: Brentwood 7 Columbia 0; Franklin 1 Nolensville 0

Division II-A

May 16: GCA 3 CAK 2 in overtime; St. George's 2 FRA 1

Tennis

Division II-A Girls

May 16: Lausanne 4 GCA 0