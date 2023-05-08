A full weekend of postseason activity saw several local schools earn baseball district titles. Let's take a look at the action from the weekend.
Baseball
DII-A Middle Region
May 6: Clarksville Academy 14 GCA 6; BGA 10 Friendship Christian 3
DII-AA Middle Region
May 5: CPA 6 Brentwood Academy 0
May 6: CPA 11 Father Ryan 7 in Middle Region championship game
District 9-2A
May 5: Fairview 4 White House-Heritage 1
May 6: Fairview 10 White House-Heritage 7 in district championship game
District 8-3A
May 5: Page 3 Lawrence County 2; Spring Hill 5 Marshall County 0
May 6: Lincoln County 4 Spring Hill 3; Page 4 Tullahoma 3; Tullahoma 7 Page 1
District 11-4A
May 5: Brentwood 10 Overton 3; Centennial 8 Franklin 2
May 6: Brentwood 11 Franklin 1; Centennial 4 Brentwood 1 in district championship game
District 12-4A
May 5: Columbia 8 Independence 5
May 6: Independence 8 Summit 5
May 7: Independence 20 Columbia 2
Softball
District 12-4A
May 5: Nolensville 5 Independence 1; Summit 10 Columbia 0
Soccer
DII-A Middle Region
May 6: Providence Christian 4 Nashville Christian 2; GCA 5 Friendship Christian 0; BGA 3 Goodpasture 1
