Page softball region 2023
Let's take a look at the scores from a busy weekend across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Baseball

Region 6-4A

May 15: Independence 3 Brentwood 0

Softball

Region 4-2A

May 15: Loretto 15 Fairview 4

Region 4-3A

May 15: Page 3 Upperman 1

Region 6-4A

May 15: Centennial 4 Independence 3; Nolensville 9 Brentwood 2

Soccer

Division II-AA

May 15: Knoxville Webb 3 Father Ryan 1

Tennis

Boys: Fairview 4 Moore County 2 in region championship 

Boys: Baylor 4 Ensworth 1

Girls: Baylor 4 Brentwood Academy 0