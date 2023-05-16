Let's take a look at the scores from a busy weekend across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Baseball
Region 6-4A
May 15: Independence 3 Brentwood 0
Softball
Region 4-2A
May 15: Loretto 15 Fairview 4
Region 4-3A
May 15: Page 3 Upperman 1
Region 6-4A
May 15: Centennial 4 Independence 3; Nolensville 9 Brentwood 2
Soccer
Division II-AA
May 15: Knoxville Webb 3 Father Ryan 1
Tennis
Boys: Fairview 4 Moore County 2 in region championship
Boys: Baylor 4 Ensworth 1
Girls: Baylor 4 Brentwood Academy 0
