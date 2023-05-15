Let's take a look at the scores from a busy weekend across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Baseball

DII-A Middle Region

May 13: Silverdale Academy 3 GCA 2

DII-AA 

May 12: Lipscomb Academy 15 MUS 0; Lipscomb Academy 5 MUS 3

May 13: Knoxville Catholic 16 Brentwood Academy 4

Region 5-2A

May 12: Lewis County 8 Fairview 2

May 14: Loretto 16 Fairview 3

Region 5-3A

May 12: Greenbrier 11 Hillwood 1

Region 6-4A

May 12: Centennial 2 Columbia 0

May 13: Brentwood 3 Independence 1

May 14: Brentwood 7 Columbia 1; Centennial 7 Independence 1 in region championship game

Softball

District 11-4A

May 13: Brentwood 11 Overton 1

May 14: Centennial 2 Brentwood 1 in district championship game

Tennis

Boys: Fairview 4 Moore County 2 in region championship 

Boys: Baylor 4 Ensworth 1

Girls: Baylor 4 Brentwood Academy 0