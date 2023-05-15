Let's take a look at the scores from a busy weekend across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Baseball
DII-A Middle Region
May 13: Silverdale Academy 3 GCA 2
DII-AA
May 12: Lipscomb Academy 15 MUS 0; Lipscomb Academy 5 MUS 3
May 13: Knoxville Catholic 16 Brentwood Academy 4
Region 5-2A
May 12: Lewis County 8 Fairview 2
May 14: Loretto 16 Fairview 3
Region 5-3A
May 12: Greenbrier 11 Hillwood 1
Region 6-4A
May 12: Centennial 2 Columbia 0
May 13: Brentwood 3 Independence 1
May 14: Brentwood 7 Columbia 1; Centennial 7 Independence 1 in region championship game
Softball
District 11-4A
May 13: Brentwood 11 Overton 1
May 14: Centennial 2 Brentwood 1 in district championship game
Tennis
Boys: Fairview 4 Moore County 2 in region championship
Boys: Baylor 4 Ensworth 1
Girls: Baylor 4 Brentwood Academy 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.