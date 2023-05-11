Let's take a look at Wednesday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Baseball
DII-A Middle Region
May 10: Goodpasture 8 GCA 3 in the Middle Region championship game
Softball
District 8-AAA
May 10: Lincoln County 7 Page 2
District 9-2A
May 10: Fairview 7 Cheatham County 5; Fairview 5 Cheatham County 3 in the district championship game
District 11-4A
May 10: Overton 13 Franklin 3
District 12-4A
May 10: Independence 7 Summit 5; Nolensville 13 Independence 3 in the district championship game
