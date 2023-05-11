Fairview softball 2023 district champs
Via @wcsFVHSrdj on Twitter

Let's take a look at Wednesday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Baseball

DII-A Middle Region

May 10: Goodpasture 8 GCA 3 in the Middle Region championship game

Softball

District 8-AAA

May 10: Lincoln County 7 Page 2

District 9-2A

May 10: Fairview 7 Cheatham County 5; Fairview 5 Cheatham County 3 in the district championship game 

District 11-4A

May 10: Overton 13 Franklin 3

District 12-4A

May 10: Independence 7 Summit 5; Nolensville 13 Independence 3 in the district championship game