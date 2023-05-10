Let's take a look at Tuesday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Baseball
DII-A Middle Region
May 9: GCA 6 Clarksville Academy 5, the Lions won on a walk-off grand slam
Softball
District 9-2A
May 9: Fairview 9 Harpeth 3
District 11-4A
May 9: Brentwood 12 Overton 2; Centennial 16 Franklin 0
District 12-4A
May 9: Independence 3 Columbia 2
DII-AA Middle Region
May 9: Brentwood Academy 5 Father Ryan 4; Brentwood Academy 12 Father Ryan 7
Soccer
District 11-AA
May 9: Central Magnet 5 Page 1
District 11-AA
May 9: Fairview 6 Montgomery Central 1
District 10-AAA
May 9: Antioch 2 Overton 1; Hillsboro 4 McGavock 0
District 11-AAA
May 9: Brentwood 5 Centennial 1; Franklin 2 Ravenwood 1
District 12-AAA
May 9: Nolensville 3 Summit 1; Columbia 1 Independence 0
DII-A Middle Region
May 9: GCA 0 Donelson Christian Academy 0 - GCA advances on penalties 5-4; FRA 1 BGA 0
