GCA baseball 2023
Via @GCALionsSports on Twitter

Let's take a look at Tuesday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Baseball

DII-A Middle Region

May 9: GCA 6 Clarksville Academy 5, the Lions won on a walk-off grand slam 

Softball

District 9-2A

May 9: Fairview 9 Harpeth 3

District 11-4A

May 9: Brentwood 12 Overton 2; Centennial 16 Franklin 0

District 12-4A

May 9: Independence 3 Columbia 2

DII-AA Middle Region

May 9: Brentwood Academy 5 Father Ryan 4; Brentwood Academy 12 Father Ryan 7

Soccer

District 11-AA

May 9: Central Magnet 5 Page 1

District 11-AA

May 9: Fairview 6 Montgomery Central 1

District 10-AAA

May 9: Antioch 2 Overton 1; Hillsboro 4 McGavock 0

District 11-AAA

May 9: Brentwood 5 Centennial 1; Franklin 2 Ravenwood 1

District 12-AAA

May 9: Nolensville 3 Summit 1; Columbia 1 Independence 0

DII-A Middle Region

May 9: GCA 0 Donelson Christian Academy 0 - GCA advances on penalties 5-4; FRA 1 BGA 0