Indy baseball 2023 district champs
Via @wcsIHSbaseball on Twitter

Let's take a look at Monday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape. 

Baseball

DII-A Middle Region

May 8: GCA 8 MTCS 1; GCA 2 Clarksville Academy 1

District 12-4A

May 8: Independence 8 Columbia 2 in district championship game

Softball

District 12-4A

May 8: Columbia 13 Ravenwood 0; Nolensville 5 Summit 4

Soccer

District 10-AAA

May 8: Overton 3 Hunters Lane 0

Tennis district championship scores

Girls: Ravenwood 4 Brentwood 0

Boys: Brentwood 4 Franklin 0