Let's take a look at Monday night's scores from across the spring sports postseason landscape.
Baseball
DII-A Middle Region
May 8: GCA 8 MTCS 1; GCA 2 Clarksville Academy 1
District 12-4A
May 8: Independence 8 Columbia 2 in district championship game
Softball
District 12-4A
May 8: Columbia 13 Ravenwood 0; Nolensville 5 Summit 4
Soccer
District 10-AAA
May 8: Overton 3 Hunters Lane 0
Tennis district championship scores
Girls: Ravenwood 4 Brentwood 0
Boys: Brentwood 4 Franklin 0
