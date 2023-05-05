The postseason is getting started for baseball, softball, and boys soccer. With a full weekend of playoff games ahead, let's take a look at where things stand currently.
Baseball
DII-A Middle Region
May 4: GCA 6 Davidson Academy 2; Goodpasture 12 BGA 0
DII-AA Middle Region
Best of 3 Series May 2-4:
Brentwood Academy 1 MBA 0, Brentwood Academy 5 MBA 2
CPA 8 Pope Prep 5, CPA 7 Pope Prep 4
Father Ryan 3 Ensworth 0, Ensworth won game 2 5-0 thanks to a no-hitter Vanderbilt commit Connor Cobb, but as first reported by Main Street Preps, Cobb threw one pitch over the TSSAA pitch count, causing Ensworth's win to be forfeited and Father Ryan to advance.
District 9-2A
May 4: Fairview 8 Harpeth 5
District 8-3A
May 4: Page 7 Lawrence County 0; Tullahoma 2 Page 1; Lincoln County 2 Spring Hill 1; Spring Hill 9 Marshall County 3
District 11-4A
May 4: Franklin 3 Brentwood 2; Centennial 14 Overton 2
District 12-4A
May 3: Nolensville 2 Summit 0; Columbia 9 Ravenwood 5
May 4: Independence 3 Nolensville 1; Summit 15 Ravenwood 1
Softball
DII-A Middle Region
April 28: Davidson Academy 15, FRA 0; Nashville Christian 7, GCA 1; BGA 11, Ezell-Harding 0
May 1: Friendship Academy 15, Nashville Christian 0; DCA 12, BGA 2
May 2: Davidson Academy 20, GCA 10; MTCS 8, BGA 0; Nashville Christian 10, FRA 0
May 3: MTCS 7, Nashville Christian 6
District 8-3A
May 3: Tullahoma 9 Spring Hill 4
May 4: Page 14 Tullahoma 2
District 12-4A
May 4: Independence 12 Ravenwood 2
Soccer
DII-A Middle Region
May 4: BGA 9 Clarksville Academy 0
District 11-2A
May 3: Page 3 Lincoln County 0
May 4: Giles County 7 Spring Hill 3
