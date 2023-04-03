Several national college basketball awards were handed out over the weekend at the men's Final Four in Houston, and Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was among the winners.
After being named a finalist for the Jim Phelan Award, the Skip Prosser Man of the Year award, and the Ben Jobe Award, Stackhouse was selected as the Jobe award winner, which is presented annually to the top minority coach in Division I.
The winner is chosen by a 10-member voting committee consisting of current and former head coaches and two senior staff members of CollegeInsider.com.
Stackhouse had already collected SEC Co-Coach of the Year honors after leading Vanderbilt to a 22-15 record, the program's best mark in over a decade. After nearly earning an NCAA Tournament bid with a late-season turnaround, the 'Dores advanced to the NIT quarterfinals where they fell to eventual runner-up UAB 67-59 in Nashville.
Other Ben Jobe award finalists included Pittsburgh's Jeff Capel, Providence's Ed Cooley, Missouri's Dennis Gates, Memphis' Penny Hardaway, Houston's Kelvin Sampson, Marquette's Shaka Smart, Kansas State's Jerome Tang, Texas' Rodney Terry, and Indiana's Mike Woodson.
