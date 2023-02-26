The Division I wrestling and girls wrestling state championships took place at the Williamson County Ag Center over the weekend, and several local wrestlers came away with state titles.
Let's take a look at some of the top results from Nashville-area wrestlers from the weekend:
Division I-A
106 Weight Class
2nd Place - Justin Muniz of Green Hill
113 Weight Class
2nd Place - Lucas Martin of Hillwood
3rd Place - Kyle Nielsen of Spring Hill
120 Weight Class
2nd Place - Henry Ribble of Fairview
3rd Place - Landon Turner of Harpeth
4th Place - Nathan Simpson of Page
126 Weight Class
6th Place - Thomas Brown of Page
132 Weight Class
3rd Place - Keegan Seaver of Fairview
5th Place - Greg Gomez of Martin Luther King
138 Weight Class
2nd Place - Brody McLemore of Eagleville
145 Weight Class
6th Place - Thomas Solomon of Eagleville
152 Weight Class
5th Place - Nikolas Taylor of White House Heritage
160 Weight Class
1st Place - Thomas Magness of Harpeth
4th Place - Malachi Bennett of Fairview
170 Weight Class
1st Place - Jake Stacey of Green Hill
5th Place - Michael Carter of Spring Hill
195 Weight Class
3rd Place - Kendrick Curtis of Fairview
4th Place - Nathan Downey of Green Hill
220 Weight Class
3rd Place - Cayden Buchannon of Spring Hill
5th Place - William Henderson of Fairview
285 Weight Class
2nd Place - Ronan O`Connell of Page
Division I-AA
106 Weight Class
4th Place - Chase Fisher of Wilson Central
5th Place - Reed Loeffel of Brentwood
6th Place - Blaise Masi of Summit
113 Weight Class
3rd Place - Chase Creque of Siegel
120 Weight Class
5th Place - Russell Ford of Independence
6th Place - Zachery Little of Summit
126 Weight Class
1st Place - Jarvis Little of Summit
4th Place - Nicholas Mercante of Wilson Central
6th Place - Thomas Rubio of Blackman
132 Weight Class
4th Place - Landon Beasley of Oakland
6th Place - Michael Posey of Summit
138 Weight Class
1st Place - Landon Desselle of Summit
2nd Place - Connor Warnock of Wilson Central
3rd Place - Jaxsen Nieuwsma of Oakland
4th Place - Arash Yazdani of Brentwood
6th Place - Riddeck Romano of Independence
145 Weight Class
2nd Place - Mason Sells of Blackman
3rd Place - Brayden Leach of Summit
4th Place - Brock Wittman of Franklin
5th Place - Wendell Myers of Wilson Central
152 Weight Class
2nd Place - Finley Jameson of Summit
3rd Place - Riley Fort of Wilson Central
4th Place - Clark Vaughn of Brentwood
5th Place - Coen Myers of Beech Senior
160 Weight Class
2nd Place - Tre McTorry of Nolensville
6th Place - Camron Isabel of Wilson Central
170 Weight Class
2nd Place - Wyatt Gibbs of Brentwood
3rd Place - Spencer Kon of Independence
5th Place - Scott Ehrlich of Hendersonville
6th Place - Samuel Griggs of Wilson Central
182 Weight Class
3rd Place - Jensen Schreiber of Summit
4th Place - Nikolas Burke of Dobyns Bennett
5th Place - Hayden Sinner of Nolensville
195 Weight Class
4th Place - James Green of Franklin
5th Place - Luke Justice of Summit
220 Weight Class
1st Place - Noah Todd of Wilson Central
5th Place - Patrick Styblo of Centennial
285 Weight Class
3rd Place - Will Parodi of Ravenwood
5th Place - Zach Turk of Oakland
Girls
100 Weight Class
1st Place - Rylee Lent of Independence
2nd Place - Vivian Mariscal of John Overton
3rd Place - Grace Von Loh of Riverdale
107 Weight Class
1st Place - Mila Risner of Oakland
5th Place - Kiley McNerney of Riverdale
114 Weight Class
5th Place - Jamilynn Burton of Oakland
6th Place - Kylie Reeves of Pope John Paul II
120 Weight Class
3rd Place - Morgan Sacharczyk of Riverdale
6th Place - Olivia Johnson of Summit
126 Weight Class
3rd Place - Emily Rice of Independence
4th Place - Halai Cox of McGavock
6th Place - Chase Vashel of Siegel
138 Weight Class
2nd Place - Brooklyn Long of Independence
5th Place - Rylee Bennett of Summit
152 Weight Class
4th Place - Janiya Clemmons of Cane Ridge
5th Place - Madison Newbern of Riverdale
6th Place - Annabelle Dalton of Siegel
165 Weight Class
4th Place - Carter Grissom of Riverdale
235 Weight Class
3rd Place - Sydney Hueser of Franklin
5th Place - Emily Fuller of Dickson Co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.