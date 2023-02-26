Jarvis Little Wrestling
Carl Edmondson Jr.

The Division I wrestling and girls wrestling state championships took place at the Williamson County Ag Center over the weekend, and several local wrestlers came away with state titles. 

Let's take a look at some of the top results from Nashville-area wrestlers from the weekend: 

Division I-A

106 Weight Class

2nd Place - Justin Muniz of Green Hill

113 Weight Class

2nd Place - Lucas Martin of Hillwood

3rd Place - Kyle Nielsen of Spring Hill

120 Weight Class

2nd Place - Henry Ribble of Fairview

3rd Place - Landon Turner of Harpeth

4th Place - Nathan Simpson of Page

126 Weight Class

6th Place - Thomas Brown of Page

132 Weight Class

3rd Place - Keegan Seaver of Fairview

5th Place - Greg Gomez of Martin Luther King

138 Weight Class

2nd Place - Brody McLemore of Eagleville

145 Weight Class

6th Place - Thomas Solomon of Eagleville

152 Weight Class

5th Place - Nikolas Taylor of White House Heritage

160 Weight Class

1st Place - Thomas Magness of Harpeth

4th Place - Malachi Bennett of Fairview

170 Weight Class

1st Place - Jake Stacey of Green Hill

5th Place - Michael Carter of Spring Hill

195 Weight Class

3rd Place - Kendrick Curtis of Fairview

4th Place - Nathan Downey of Green Hill

220 Weight Class

3rd Place - Cayden Buchannon of Spring Hill

5th Place - William Henderson of Fairview

285 Weight Class

2nd Place - Ronan O`Connell of Page

Division I-AA

106 Weight Class

4th Place - Chase Fisher of Wilson Central

5th Place - Reed Loeffel of Brentwood

6th Place - Blaise Masi of Summit

113 Weight Class

3rd Place - Chase Creque of Siegel

120 Weight Class

5th Place - Russell Ford of Independence

6th Place - Zachery Little of Summit

126 Weight Class

1st Place - Jarvis Little of Summit

4th Place - Nicholas Mercante of Wilson Central

6th Place - Thomas Rubio of Blackman

132 Weight Class

4th Place - Landon Beasley of Oakland

6th Place - Michael Posey of Summit

138 Weight Class

1st Place - Landon Desselle of Summit

2nd Place - Connor Warnock of Wilson Central

3rd Place - Jaxsen Nieuwsma of Oakland

4th Place - Arash Yazdani of Brentwood

6th Place - Riddeck Romano of Independence

145 Weight Class

2nd Place - Mason Sells of Blackman

3rd Place - Brayden Leach of Summit

4th Place - Brock Wittman of Franklin

5th Place - Wendell Myers of Wilson Central

152 Weight Class

2nd Place - Finley Jameson of Summit

3rd Place - Riley Fort of Wilson Central

4th Place - Clark Vaughn of Brentwood

5th Place - Coen Myers of Beech Senior

160 Weight Class

2nd Place - Tre McTorry of Nolensville

6th Place - Camron Isabel of Wilson Central

170 Weight Class

2nd Place - Wyatt Gibbs of Brentwood

3rd Place - Spencer Kon of Independence

5th Place - Scott Ehrlich of Hendersonville

6th Place - Samuel Griggs of Wilson Central

182 Weight Class

3rd Place - Jensen Schreiber of Summit

4th Place - Nikolas Burke of Dobyns Bennett

5th Place - Hayden Sinner of Nolensville

195 Weight Class

4th Place - James Green of Franklin

5th Place - Luke Justice of Summit

220 Weight Class

1st Place - Noah Todd of Wilson Central

5th Place - Patrick Styblo of Centennial

285 Weight Class

3rd Place - Will Parodi of Ravenwood

5th Place - Zach Turk of Oakland

Girls 

100 Weight Class

1st Place - Rylee Lent of Independence 

2nd Place - Vivian Mariscal of John Overton 

3rd Place - Grace Von Loh of Riverdale 

107 Weight Class

1st Place - Mila Risner of Oakland 

5th Place - Kiley McNerney of Riverdale 

114 Weight Class

5th Place - Jamilynn Burton of Oakland 

6th Place - Kylie Reeves of Pope John Paul II

120 Weight Class

3rd Place - Morgan Sacharczyk of Riverdale

6th Place - Olivia Johnson of Summit 

126 Weight Class

3rd Place - Emily Rice of Independence 

4th Place - Halai Cox of McGavock 

6th Place - Chase Vashel of Siegel 

138 Weight Class

2nd Place - Brooklyn Long of Independence 

5th Place - Rylee Bennett of Summit 

152 Weight Class

4th Place - Janiya Clemmons of Cane Ridge 

5th Place - Madison Newbern of Riverdale 

6th Place - Annabelle Dalton of Siegel 

165 Weight Class

4th Place - Carter Grissom of Riverdale

235 Weight Class

3rd Place - Sydney Hueser of Franklin 

5th Place - Emily Fuller of Dickson Co. 