Summit High School announced a pair of coaching changes this week.
Baseball coach Chad Kirby, who has helmed the program since the school opened in 2011.
Kirby will, however, still retain his athletic director and teaching positions with the school.
"We want to thank Coach Kirby for his 12 years of service coaching the baseball team," Summit assistant principal Danny Borne said in a news release. "He has been the only head coach in school history and has built the program into one of the top programs in the state.
"We are thankful for his leadership, hard work, and dedication over the last 12 years and are very fortunate he will continue as athletic director and help oversee the coaching transition of the baseball program."
Summit compiled a 24-9 record this season before bowing out to Independence 8-5 in the District 12-4A tournament. During his time with the program, the Spartans won four district championships, three region championships, made two state tournament appearances, and set a school record with 35 wins in 2016.
Prior to his time at Summit, Kirby was Ravenwood's head baseball coach from 2008 through 2011, leading the Raptors to two district titles, one region championship, and one state tournament nod. He was also an assistant coach for Ravenwood's football program from 2004 to 2011.
Summit also announced its next girls basketball coach this week, as Hal Murrell is set to take on the role.
Murrell will be replacing John Wild who is headed to Santa Fe where he will be the head girls basketball coach and the athletic director. Wild led the Spartans to region tournament appearances in three of his four years in charge. Last season, Summit finished 12-16 before falling to Ravenwood in the District 12-4A Tournament.
Murrell's previous coaching stints include the last two seasons with Forrest girls basketball, Dickson County boys basketball, and Columbia boys basketball.
