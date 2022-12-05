For the first time since Weeks 1 and 2, the Tennessee Titans have lost consecutive games.
Sunday’s 35-10 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles ranked right up there with a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills as the team’s worst performance of the year.
Derrick Henry was limited to 30 yards on 11 carries, Ryan Tannehill threw for just 141 yards and was sacked six times, and the Titans receivers were held to just four receptions as the defense was lit up by Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and former Titan A.J. Brown.
"I told the team I think we're at a crossroads on how we want to continue down the season," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "… It sucks losing, and it sucks losing a game the way we did. But we have to make a decision on how much we are willing to invest and trust what the coaches are doing, what other players are doing. I think it's a critical time for us."
Below are the things that stood out — good and bad — from the Titans’ Week 13 loss to the Eagles:
Bad: Treylon Burks, Kristian Fulton, David Long suffer injuries
Not only did the Titans get embarrassed against a potential Super Bowl contender, but they also left Philadelphia down three of their top players.
Burks caught his first NFL touchdown but it came at a price. He made an acrobatic play to haul in the 25-yard TD grab but took a helmet-to-facemask shot from Eagles safety Marcus Epps and was down for a considerable amount of time before leaving to be evaluated for a concussion. While no update on Burks has been given yet, he is in the concussion protocol.
"Obviously he took a big hit there and held onto the ball – it says a lot about him," quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. "The first thing when I saw him in the locker room at halftime, he said 'I wasn't going to let that ball go'. So, it just tells you a lot about the kind of guy he is and the competitor he is."
Fulton got burned by A.J. Brown on his first touchdown catch and suffered an injury for his troubles. Brown ran over the 5-foot-11 cornerback, who left with a groin injury.
Long suffered a hamstring injury and didn’t return. He is Tennessee’s leading tackler (86) and has the second-most tackles for loss on the team (seven).
Good: run defense continues to hold its own
The Titans have allowed 100 yards rushing in just three of 12 games this year, allowing only one 100-yard rusher — New York’s Saquon Barkley. The No. 3 run defense in the NFL, Tennessee held Myles Sanders, who ran for 143 yards last week against the Green Bay Packers, to just 24 yards on 10 carries. As a team, Philadelphia averaged just 2.8 yards per carry and limited Jalen Hurts, who entered the game with 587 yards rushing, to 12 carries on five yards.
Bad: Jalen Hurts picked apart the secondary
Once Fulton left with an injury, it was open season on rookies Roger McCreary and Tre Avery. Hurts lit up the Titans for 380 yards passing and three touchdowns — two to Brown and one to DeVonta Smith. While Avery had two passes defensed, Brown and Smith both had 100-yard games, and five Eagles pass catchers averaged 12 yards or more per reception.
Good: Ryan Tannehill, Chig Okonkwo building a rapport
It seems every game for the last month Okonkwo somehow, some way comes up with a big-gain reception out of nowhere. He hauled in a 41-yard grab on Sunday, marking the fourth time in the last five games he had a reception for 30 or more yards. The rookie tight end had his best game against the Eagles, recording season highs in receptions (four), targets (five) and yards (68). Okonkwo and Austin Hooper, who had three receptions on five targets, have become security blankets of sorts for Tannehill. If Burks misses any more time, the tight ends may have to carry the Titans passing offense.
Bad: the run game continues to be M.I.A.
From Oct. 2 to Nov. 6, Derrick Henry looked to be back to vintage Derrick Henry. Of course, no one expected him to keep up the 135-yard, 1.4-touchdown pace he had over that five-game span. Still, not many saw Henry falling off the map like he has over the last month.
Aside from an 87-yard, one-touchdown game against the Packers three weeks ago, Henry has been almost a non-factor since the Chiefs game in Week 9. The offensive line hasn’t helped him much, as the Titans run blocking has been one of the worst in the NFL over the last four games, according to Pro Football Focus. December and January are usually when Henry shines, so perhaps Sunday’s game was just an anomaly.
"Like I always tell you, I am my worst critic," Henry said. "I worry about myself, everything, anything possible. I have to be a better leader. …I pride myself on being a playmaker for this team and I feel like I haven't really done that these last two weeks. It's been tough adversity, but you have to stay positive through it and continue to work and focus on improving. Eventually everything will happen for it, but right now it's tough to get two losses and have [no] success."
Bad: A.J. Brown got the last laugh
Though both Brown and the Titans claimed Sunday was just another game, it was clear that it was more than that. Brown admitted as much after the win.
"This one meant a lot to me," he said. "Early on, I had mixed emotions about the trade and everything, and I'd be lying to you to say I didn't circle this game [on the calendar]."
Brown (61 receptions, 950 yards, nine TDs) has nearly matched the Titans receiving totals (90 receptions, 1,204 yards, four TDs) by himself this season.
The Titans took it on the chin as the 25-year-old wideout torched them for one of his best games of the season, totaling eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. It was the second-most receptions and third-most receiving yards he has recorded in a game this season.
Brown celebrated the first of his two touchdowns by taking a jab at his former team. “Today, I’m going to have to give you this whooping," he said of his post-touchdown celebration. "But I still love you though. That’s where the hug come in at the end.”
