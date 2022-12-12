The Tennessee Titans’ first game after parting ways with former general manager Jon Robinson was one many would like to forget.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence torched the Titans secondary for a career high in passing yards and tight end Evan Engram had a career day as Tennessee allowed 30 or more points for just the third time this season.
“It is not a place that any of us walking into this building thought we were going to be in today,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “It is just the keys that we talk about all the time. If you don't take care of the ball, if you don't get turnovers or stops on the other side, if you can't score points, then you're going to lose.”
Trailing 14-7 after the first quarter, the Jaguars outscored the Titans 29-0 until they allowed a 2-yard touchdown pass in the final half of the fourth quarter. Jacksonville outgained Tennessee 428 to 364, limiting the Titans to seven plays and negative-26 yards on their first three drives in the second half.
Below are the things that stood out — good and bad — from the Titans’ Week 14 loss to the Jaguars:
Bad: Derrick Henry’s non-impact after the first quarter
Henry ran roughshod through the Jaguars defense in the first quarter to the tune of 96 yards on 11 carries — his career best output in a first quarter. But he was held to just 25 yards on six carries in the following three quarters, including two costly fumbles that led to 10 Jacksonville points.
The Jaguars made the Titans offense one-dimensional, putting the ball in Ryan Tannehill’s hands and all but taking Tennessee’s best player out of the equation. Fewer touches for Henry typically equates to a struggling Titans offense.
“I’m going to hold myself accountable always,” Henry said. “I’ve got to take care of the ball and do my job a little bit better, and just continue to work and make each other better throughout the week and try to win the game.”
Good: Tannehill showing signs of chemistry with pass catchers
Robert Woods, Austin Hooper and Chig Okonkwo combined for 16 receptions on 18 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown. Okonkwo felt like a legitimate matchup problem for Jacksonville’s linebackers and safeties, scoring a touchdown and recording a catch for a successful 2-point conversion. He’s emerging as a real weapon for the Titans and his role in the offense is subsequently expanding.
Woods had a couple of timely catches as well and Hooper has really come on strong the last handful of games as Tannehill’s go-to target.
Bad: Another 300-yard game allowed by the secondary
Wash, rinse, repeat.
The Titans have allowed a 300-yard passer in seven of their 13 games this season — Josh Allen, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Lawrence — averaging 361 yards and nearly two and a half touchdowns allowed per game in those contests.
“Defensively, we’ve got to stop giving up all these plays,” defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. “We’ve got to affect the quarterback apparently better. We’ve got to cover better. It’s as simple as that.”
Five Jaguars players had at least one reception of 20 or more yards, and six of the Jags’ seven pass catchers had a reception of 10 yards or longer. Though the Titans were without top cornerback Kristian Fulton, the secondary got eaten alive by a group of sub-par receivers, who have just one 1,000-yard season between them.
“We didn't do enough to affect the quarterback,” Vrabel said of why Jacksonville had such success throwing the ball. “We lost leverage. The screen plays in man coverage. The catch-and-runs and balls down the field.”
Good: Banged-up run defense stands its ground
Without defensive end Denico Autry and linebackers David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham and Ola Adeniyi, the Titans still held Jacksonville to just 60 yards rushing on 25 carries (2.4 yards per carry). Linebacker Monty Rice had a career game with 12 tackles, three stuffs and a tackle for loss, while Bud Dupree added three tackles for loss and 3.5 stuffs, and the rest of the front seven combined for three more tackles for loss and 4.5 stuffs.
Tennessee entered the game with the No. 3-ranked run defense, allowing 100 yards or more just twice this year and just one 100-yard rusher — Saquon Barkley in Week 1.
Bad: Dennis Daley is still Tennessee’s LT
According to Pro Football Focus, Daley allowed six pressures and two sacks on Sunday, and his 11.7 pressure rate is the worst in the NFL among starting tackles this season. Tannehill was sacked on Tennessee’s second drive of the game when Trevon Walker flew past Daley and stripped Tannehill of the ball, which set up a Jaguars touchdown three plays later.
Daley allowed 42 pressures and 11 sacks through 13 games, and offensive coordinator Todd Downing has had to help cover for Daley’s shortcomings with an extra blocker a lot more lately. At this point, how much worse could Le’Raven Clark be?
