If all goes according to form in Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft, the Titans will likely make their selection somewhere in the 8:30-9 p.m. window.
That timeframe assumes the Titans will have chosen to stick at No. 11, where they’re slotted.
But the sexiest option for the Titans — and the one that has most captured fans’ attention — is trading up to the No. 3 spot held by the Arizona Cardinals in order to select a starting quarterback of the future.
That choice would likely be one of three players — Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (if the Houston Texans don’t take him at No. 2), Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.
What are the odds the Titans would make such a bold move?
Titans general manager Ran Carthon seemed to downplay the idea of a first-round trade — forward or backward — in Monday’s draft preview with media.
“Whether those scenarios truly come into shape, who knows?” Carthon said. “We’ll probably err on the side of saying no [to potential trades]. But I think [the rumors come from] everybody calling everybody with these potential possibilities.”
That said, there are a few reasons to believe the Titans would move up, assuming they’re sold on one of the top quarterbacks as a long-term starter.
Here are three:
- The No. 11 spot is the closest the Titans have been to the top of the draft in the past six years, since Tennessee selected wide receiver Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in 2017. The proximity to the top of the draft means the Titans would have to surrender less draft capital in order to ascend to No. 3. Given that the Titans have finished with winning records in six of the last seven seasons, it's hard to know how soon they’ll again be this close to the front of the first round, where top quarterbacks are most often selected.
“You’d rather be picking at at least 31, 32 every year,” Carthon said. “For this organization to be picking at 11 with the success they’ve had here, it’s kind of unprecedented. So ultimately picking that high, you want to come away with what we call a blue player, a player that’s going to come in and contribute to you immediately with the hopes of never having to pick this high again.”
- Carthon comes from the San Francisco organization, which recently executed a first-round trade in order to move up and select a quarterback. In 2021, when Carthon served as the 49ers’ director of player personnel, San Francisco ascended from No. 12 to No. 3 to pick quarterback Trey Lance. The 49ers gave Miami first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, along with a 2022 third-round pick, in addition to the swap of 2021 first-round spots. That move has not paid off to date for the 49ers, but it at least gave Carthon a strong background in what goes into such a trade.
- Whether it’s this year or next, the Titans need to address the quarterback situation. Starter Ryan Tannehill will turn 35 in July and has one year remaining on his four-year, $118 million contract. Malik Willis, the team’s third-round pick in 2022, didn’t flash a lot of potential in three starts last year, though his career is obviously still very young. He completed just 51 percent of his passes in those starts, throwing three interceptions and zero touchdowns.
“It’s our job to do due diligence at every position to look to improve it,” Carthon said of researching prospects. “So it’s not an indictment on Ryan or anybody else on this roster. We have to evaluate everyone and know where we can make ourselves better and give us the best option to put the best 53 on the field.”
The key question, of course, is whether Carthon believes any of the potential quarterback choices are talented enough to merit surrendering the kind of draft capital needed to move up.
Quarterback evaluations can be especially tricky, considering college systems are often very different than pro systems.
Carthon offered an idea of what he looks for:
“The toughest part to gauge is really more so the carryover from [college] schematics, what they know,” Carthon said. “Again, this is all predictive. We’re all taking a shot. It’s playing the lottery and hoping that you win, hoping that you hit on one.
“Quarterbacks generally come in a little wired different. I think on some level, as long as they’re willing to put in the work, and they work extremely hard and have leadership qualities, they may not end up being a Hall of Fame quarterback, but I think there’s some level of success that can be had at the position.”
