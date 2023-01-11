For the first time since a Dec. 9 interview with Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk publicly discussed the franchise’s search for Jon Robinson’s successor.
Speaking with Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt, Adams Strunk acknowledged she’s spent the last four weeks weeding out candidates but she’s in no hurry to make a hire for the sake of making one.
"I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible,” she said. “The way we have it planned right now is we have two rounds, and we're going to see where these interviews take us.
"…We've cast a wide net. We're going to interview just as many people as we need to. I have a lot of people I want to interview. So, it's going to be pretty extensive."
On Monday, the Titans were linked to the first known external candidates, requesting permission to interview San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Peters has a strong scouting background, spending the 2005 season as a pro scout with the New England Patriots and eight seasons with the Denver Broncos, working his way up from regional scout to director of college scouting. He helped acquire 27 members of Denver’s Super Bowl-winning roster in 2015. With the 49ers, Peters has had a hand in drafting several core players including George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner.
Carthon interviewed last season for GM openings with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He oversees the 49ers pro scouting department as well as acquisitional endeavors such as free agency, trades and waivers. Carthon played a key role in assembling one of the more complete rosters in the NFL, as evidenced by San Francisco’s six Pro Bowl selections — third-most in the NFC.
Strunk is working with a collective Titans brain trust to zero in on the right fit — a group that includes minority owner Kenneth S. Adams, President and CEO Burke Nihill, Senior VP/Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Adolpho Birch III and Senior VP/General Counsel & Chief of Staff Dan Werly.
Talent evaluation and roster building are among two of the hallmark traits Adams Strunk disclosed that she was looking for. She conceded that the Titans next GM will be a strong “collaborator,” and that both the GM and head coach Mike Vrabel will report to her.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.