The Titans opted to bolster their woeful offensive line with their first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday, choosing Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski.
The positional pick made sense for the Titans, as Tennessee surrendered 49 sacks last season, the fifth-highest total in the NFL. They allowed 47 sacks in 2021. Those kinds of numbers led the Titans to fire offensive coordinator Todd Downing and offensive line coach Keith Carter.
Skoronski (6-6, 313 pounds) played left tackle at Northwestern, starting 24 games at the position the last two years. The Titans may choose to start Skoronski at that spot. But they may wind up moving him to guard, as his arms are 32-1/4 inches, considered short for an NFL offensive tackle.
The Titans signed free agent Andre Dillard earlier this offseason, another player who could play left tackle or left guard.
The Athletic ranked Skoronski as the draft’s best guard prospect, the seventh-best overall prospect in the draft. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the best tackle prospect, the fifth-best overall prospect.
Here is what The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said about Skoronski:
“Overall, Skoronski falls below the arm-length threshold to stay at tackle for several NFL teams, but he is a technician with impressive balance and strength to reposition his hands/feet mid-engagement. Though he should get a chance to stay outside in the NFL, he is an immediate NFL starter inside at guard/center with a Pro Bowl ceiling.”
There was plenty of speculation the Titans might trade up for a quarterback, potentially moving up to No. 3 in order to select Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. But Houston’s decision to choose Stroud at No. 2 eliminated that possibility.
Three of the top four quarterback prospects were off the board in the first four picks, as Carolina took Alabama’s Bryce Young, Houston selected Stroud and the Indianapolis Colts chose Anthony Richardson.
One of the top left tackle prospects, Ohio State’s Paris Johnson, was a common mock pick for the Titans. But he was off the board well before the Titans' selection, as Arizona made him the sixth overall selection.
The Titans still have plenty of needs to address on Friday and Saturday, such as wide receiver, tight end and defensive back.
Whether they remain interested in a quarterback remains to be seen.
