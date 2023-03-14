The Tennessee Titans released center Ben Jones last week, noting a failed physical.
Jones was named to his first Pro Bowl following a 2022 season in which he missed five games, the first significant injury time since he joined the Titans as a free agent in 2016.
The veteran center anchored an offensive line that helped star running back Derrick Henry rack up thousands of yards in recent years, including back-to-back rushing titles in 2019 and 2020.
According to nfl.com, Jones started at center in all-but-one game from 2016 to 2021. The site also noted that Jones’ salary cap hit would have jumped from $3.4 million in 2022 to $8.29 million in 2023. The Titans have cut several veterans in recent weeks as the team seeks to free up cap space.
"I want to thank Ben for his time here with the Titans," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "He embodied a lot of the qualities we talk about when we describe a Titans player. He was a great teammate; his toughness was off the charts, and he had a leadership quality that was earned through the relationships he built and the dedication to the game he showed to his teammates."
