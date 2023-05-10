The Titans and Baltimore Ravens will give London’s NFL fans a taste of their rivalry.
The league announced Wednesday the two teams will meet on Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.
The Titans had known they would play one game in England this season. Only the date and opponent had been in question.
The game will mark the Titans’ second trip to London. In 2018, Tennessee lost 20-19 to the Los Angeles Chargers, failing on a two-point conversion attempt after driving 89 yards for a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the game.
The Titans were designated as the road team in that game but will be the home team against Baltimore.
“We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again.”
Tennessee is one of three AFC South teams that will play abroad in 2023. Jacksonville will play in London on back-to-back weeks, taking on Atlanta on Oct. 1 at Wembley Stadium and Buffalo on Oct. 8 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Indianapolis will meet New England on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt Stadium in Germany.
The Titans/Oilers and Ravens have met 26 times since 1996, with each team claiming 13 victories.
In the team’s most recent meeting, the visiting Ravens upset the Titans 20-13 in an AFC wildcard playoff game at Nissan Stadium on Jan. 10, 2021. A year earlier, the visiting Titans had stunned top-seeded Baltimore 28-12 in a playoff contest.
The entire 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday.
