A slew of end-of-season college basketball awards have been announced over the past month, and a number of local players and coaches have been lauded for their 2022-23 performance.
Tennessee State star Jr. Clay earned perhaps the most notable of the honors handed out, landing on the HBCU All-America First Team.
The Chattanooga native, who recently became the first player in OVC history to earn five consecutive First-Team All-Conference honors, led the Tigers in scoring (19.3), assists (5.5), and steals (1.5) and added 5.0 rebounds per game.
Clay was also named to the NABC All-District teams, landing on the second team for District 18. The NABC also honored Belmont's Ben Sheppard (first team, District 16), Lipscomb's Jacob Ognacevic (second team, District 3), Middle Tennessee's Eli Lawrence (second team, District 11), Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler (second team, District 20), Tennessee Tech's Jaylen Sebree (second team, District 18), UT Martin's KJ Simon and Parker Stewart (first team, District 18), Chattanooga's Jake Stephens (first team, District 21), and Memphis' Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams (first team, District 24).
Vescovi and Zeigler were the only ones to also earn spots on the USBWA All-District teams. They were joined by Vanderbilt's Liam Robbins on the All-District IV team.
Lastly, the Belmont Bruins and Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse were well-represented on the finalists list for the CollegeInsider.com awards, all of which are announced at the Final Four in Houston later this month.
Sheppard was named a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player in men's college basketball. The senior led Belmont in points (18.) and added 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.4steals per game.
Belmont's Cade Tyson made the list of finalists for the Kyle Macy Award, which is given to the best freshman in the nation. Tyson averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while starting starting 28 out of 30 games played.
Stackhouse and Belmont head coach Casey Alexander are finalists for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year award which is award to "those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who display moral integrity off of it as well."
Stackhouse was also on the shortlist for the Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award and the Ben Jobe Award, an honor that is presented annually to the top minority coach in Division I.
