Two Vanderbilt baseball players and one from the University of Tennessee have been named to the 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s All-America third team.
The Commodores were represented by outfielder Enrique Bradfield and pitcher Nick Maldonado, while the Vols placed pitcher A.J. Russell — a Franklin High graduate — on the team.
The announcement marked the third straight year that Bradfield, a junior, had earned All-America honors from the NCBWA. In each of his first two seasons, Bradfield was named a first team All-American.
A potential first-round draft pick next month, Bradfield hit .279 in 62 games this season for the Commodores (42-20), who were ousted from the NCAA Tournament in regional play. He led the Southeastern Conference with 37 stolen bases (on 44 attempts), part of a career that saw him set a Vanderbilt record with 130 stolen bases. Bradfield hit 13 doubles and six homers in 2023, driving in 34 runs.
Maldonado, a senior, was one of the nation’s best closers in 2023.
He recorded eight saves, posting a 1-1 record with a 1.45 earned run average and 40 strikeouts in 31 innings. Opponents had a batting average of .135 against Maldonado, who allowed five earned runs.
Russell put up great numbers coming out of the bullpen for the Vols (43-20), who will open College World Series play Saturday at 6 p.m. against LSU (ESPN).
A 6-6, 195-pound freshman, Russell was 2-0 in 22 appearances for Tennessee, posting 46 strikeouts and seven walks in 28-2/3 innings pitched. Opponents had a batting average of .100 against Russell, who allowed nine hits and three earned runs.
