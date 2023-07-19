Coming off a three-win improvement in his second year, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea isn’t shying away from talking about the next goal for his football program.
Lea, whose Commodores were 5-7 last year, is ready for postseason football, which would be a first for Vanderbilt since earning an invitation to the Texas Bowl in 2018.
“As we stand now in front of a clean sheet, our goal is postseason play,” Lea said at SEC Media Days in Nashville on Tuesday.
“Though we can celebrate progress, we will never be satisfied with 5-7. Vanderbilt football pursues success at the highest level, and we will not back down from our mission to build the best college football program in the nation. Just down the road for the past seven months, [the Commodores have] been training with intention in an effort to form the most capable team to this point in my tenure.”
The Commodores did take some noticeable steps forward in their second season under Lea, a Nashville native and Vanderbilt alum who on Monday signed a reported three-year contract extension.
Vanderbilt was 2-10 in 2021, but improved to 5-7 last season, the school’s best mark since a 6-7 season in 2018.
In 2022, the Commodores snapped a 26-game Southeastern Conference losing streak when they defeated No. 24 Kentucky, 24-21, on the road. A week later, Vanderbilt downed Florida, 31-24, the program’s first win over the Gators since 2013 and the first home win over Florida since 1988.
But there remains plenty of room for improvement, as evidenced by Vanderbilt’s season-ending 56-0 loss to Tennessee.
Offensively, the Commodores were held to a combined three points by Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Vanderbilt finished 13th in the Southeastern Conference in overall offense (347.3 yards per game) and 13th in passing offense (194.6 yards per game).
Key returnees for the offense include quarterback A.J. Swann, wide receiver Will Sheppard and much of the team’s offensive line. Swann had 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in nine appearances last year, throwing for 1,274 yards. Sheppard caught 60 passes for 776 yards (12.9-yard average) and nine touchdowns.
“There’s definitely more confidence in the building, just with the whole program in general,” Sheppard said. “Everybody’s excited for this upcoming season, building on what we started last year. Last year that wasn’t exactly where we wanted to get. Our goal this year is postseason play, so we’re just going to keep working hard to get towards that.”
But Vanderbilt will have to replace running back Ray Davis, who topped 100 yards five times and finished the season with 1,081 yards before transferring to Kentucky.
“We appreciate everything Ray contributed to our program,” Lea said. “He ran behind five offensive linemen that are back. In fact, there were more than five that started games for us last year. We believe in our offensive front. We return Chase Gillespie and Patrick Smith. Both are capable runners. We’ve added talented freshmen to that mix, too.”
Defensively, the Commodores must improve on a defense that finished 2022 last in the SEC in points allowed (432), yards per game allowed (461.3) and passing yards allowed (291).
Vanderbilt returns numerous players on that side of the ball, but will have to replace leading tackler Anfernee Orji and figure out a way to bump up last year’s total of 17 sacks.
One of the leaders on defense will be safety Jaylen Mahoney, who tied for third on the team with 55 tackles last season. He considered making himself eligible for the NFL Draft following his senior season in 2022. But Mahoney returned as a graduate student to become more accustomed to playing safety (he’d previously played cornerback), boost his draft stock and help the Commodores take that next step this year.
“I wanted to come back and win,” Mahoney said. “Our mission this season is postseason play. That's for us to determine that. But I wanted to go win with Vanderbilt and accomplish things and change the narrative here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.