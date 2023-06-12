The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships took place in Austin last week, and a handful of local athletes competed among the nation's best.
Vanderbilt graduate student Beatrice Juskeviciute turned in the top performance from a Nashville-area athlete, placing second in the heptathlon to earn a silver medal. It was the highest finish for a Commodore at the NCAA outdoor championships since Simone Charley, now with the Portland Thorns of the NWSL, finished second in the triple jump in 2016.
Juskeviciute scored a personal best 6,117 points to earn the second-place finish, breaking the program record for the third time this season. She also won the gold medal in the event at the SEC championships earlier this season.
Vanderbilt junior Jada Sims also competed in the heptathlon. She was ranked 21st after the first four events, but had to bow out of the competition after the fifth event.
Fellow graduate student Brooke Overholt earned first-team All-America honors by blazing to a personal-best time of 55.50 seconds in the 400m hurdles finals to place fourth. It is her second time earning first-team honors.
A trio of Commodore earned second-team All-American status. Graduate student Taiya Shelby finished 15th in the 400m with a time of 51.63 seconds to earn second-team honors for the third time.
Allyria McBride placed 15th in the 400m hurdles, which was the top time of any freshman in the competition. Veronica Fraley earned her second-career second-team All-American honor with a 17th-place finish in the discus. Her mark was 52.91 meters.
Middle Tennessee senior Alaba Akintola competed in a pair of events at the outdoor championships. The sprinter finished 13th in the 100m with a time of 10.07 seconds, good enough for second-team All-American honors and just three spots away from making the final.
Akintola also placed 16th in the 200m with a 20.46-second mark. He earned second-team All-American status in that event as well.
Lipscomb sophomore Lydia Miller honorable mention All-American status by finishing 19th in the 5000m run with a time of 16:14.55. The mark was just 22 seconds off of her personal best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.