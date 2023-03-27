Vanderbilt men’s basketball guard Tyrin Lawrence is entering the 2023 NBA Draft while seeking to maintain his collegiate eligibility.
Few, if any, of the major websites that offer mock draft analysis list Lawrence as a potential first-round draft pick.
“I appreciate my friends, teammates, all of my coaches and everyone else who has played a part in my journey,” Lawrence wrote in a statement released Monday. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without all of you guys. Thank you to Coach Stackhouse and Vanderbilt University for the opportunity to play in front of Commodore Nation.”
A left-hander known for his three-point shooting range, Lawrence came to Vanderbilt as part of the class of 2020, in which he was rated a four-star prospect.
In his freshman season, Lawrence played in just seven games before suffering a season-ending injury. In his sophomore year, he played in 34 games, averaging 15 minutes, 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.
This season, Lawrence’s production increased significantly, as he averaged 29 minutes in 35 games, with 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
Lawrence was a key part of Vanderbilt’s late-season push and he led the team to a victory over Michigan in the second round of the NIT. He can return to the ‘Dores if he does not sign with an agent and either goes undrafted or decides to withdraw his name from the pool of possible draftees by June 1.
