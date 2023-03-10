The 6-seed Vanderbilt Commodores avenged their only loss since January on Thursday night, defeating 11-seed LSU 77-68 in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.
The 'Dores, who are 9-1 since the calendar turned to February, last lost on Feb. 22, falling 84-77 on the road against the Tigers. During that period, Vanderbilt has taken down Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, and Mississippi State, all expected to make the NCAA Tournament.
Now, Vanderbilt will get another crack at 3-seed Kentucky on Friday night at 8 p.m. in the SEC quarterfinals. A win there might send the 'Dores from next four out to last four in territory, something that would have been impossible to imagine as recently as January.
Tyrin Lawrence paced the Black and Gold with 22 points (on 6-7 shooting), five rebounds, and two blocks on Thursday night. Jordan Wright came up with a number of big plays, compiling 15 points, 15 rebounds, one steal and one block.
Ezra Manjon continued to be a steadying presence for the 'Dores, collecting 17 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Freshman Paul Lewis picked the right night to score a career high, notching 11 points on 4-5 shooting off the bench.
Quentin Millora-Brown did not manage to score against LSU, but he was instrumental in controlling the paint with five rebounds and five blocks.
LSU was led by KJ Williams, who finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, Cam Hayes (16 points and three rebounds), and Trae Hannibal (13 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals).
Other local conference tournament results:
The top-seeded, nationally-ranked Middle Tennessee women and Co-C-USA Coach of the Year Rick Insell dominated Charlotte 84-53 in their quarterfinal matchup.
Meanwhile, the 4-seed Blue Raider men also took down Charlotte in the quarterfinals, but in a much closer contest, with Camryn Weston (a game-high 22 points, burying the game-winning 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to give MT a 66-65 win.
The 3-seed Lipscomb women closed out one of the best seasons in program history on Wednesday in the ASUN semifinals, falling to 2-seed Liberty 84-56 on the road. Aleah Sorrentino paced the Bisons with 14 points and nine rebounds.
