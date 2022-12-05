While the Vanderbilt Commodores saw significant progress in Year 2 under head coach Clark Lea, the 2023 version of the team will look drastically different than 2022’s.
Quarterback Mike Wright, running backs Ray Davis and Rocko Griffin, receiver Devin Boddie Jr., safety Chase Lloyd, linebacker Daniel Martin, tight end Joel DeCoursey and punter Jared Wheatley all recently announced they have entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Splitting time with freshman A.J. Swann this season, Wright played in 10 games and started six, while completing 85 of 148 passes for 974 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 538 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground.
Wright helped lead Vanderbilt to four of its five wins, including back-to-back victories over SEC rivals Kentucky and Florida — Vanderbilt’s first two SEC wins since 2019.
The 6-foot-4 junior ends his three-year Commodore career with 2,067 yards passing, 905 yards rushing and 28 total touchdowns. Vanderbilt has four QBs left on its roster for 2023 — Swann, Ken Seals, Drew Dickey and Walter Taylor.
“To my teammates, it has been a pleasure,” Wright tweeted on Monday. “We have been through tough times, and it was our love for one another that kept us together. I wish you all nothing but the best.”
Davis, who transferred from Temple two seasons ago, rushed for 1,042 yards this season — the ninth-most single-season rush yards in program history — with five touchdowns, 29 receptions for 169 yards, and three receiving touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 grad transfer will have one more year of eligibility left.
“I want to thank Vanderbilt for taking a chance on me in 2020 and allowing me to represent this program at the highest level,” Davis tweeted.
Davis’ departure leaves the ‘Dores with a quartet of underclassmen running backs heading into next season including Patrick Smith, Chase Gillespie, Dylan Betts-Pauley and Isaiah Fontan. Smith and Gillespie combined for 291 yards and a touchdown on 83 carries this year.
