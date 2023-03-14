The Vanderbilt men's basketball team's late-season March Madness push may have left them on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but that doesn't mean the Commodores' postseason hot streak is over.
Vanderbilt (21-14) dispatched of Ivy League regular-season champions Yale (21-9) with relative ease in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium, earning a 71-62 win.
The 'Dores will advance to the second round, where they will face Michigan (18-15) in Nashville on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Wolverines took out MAC regular-season winners Toledo 90-80 on Tuesday night.
Vanderbilt took a 14-point lead into the break and held off the Bulldogs comeback attempts in the second half thanks to strong free throw shooting (20-27 for the team), stout defense (Yale shot 36 percent from the floor), and a career-high 25 points from Tyrin Lawrence.
The junior added seven rebounds, shot 7-12 from the field, and hit eight of his nine free throws.
Senior Ezra Manjon was nearly perfect from the field, hitting six of seven shots to finish with 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Senior Quentin Millora-Brown was disruptive on the boards as usual, gabbing a season-best 13 rebounds and scoring seven points. Fellow senior Jordan Wright was just 2-9 from the field for six points, but he collected five rebounds, a team-high four assists, and three steals.
Yale was paced by August Mahoney, who scored 19 points as the only Bulldog in double-figures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.