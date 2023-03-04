For the second time in the last three seasons, Goodpasture boys basketball has won a state championship.
After falling to First Assembly Christian School in last season's Division II-A state title game, the Cougars (32-2) were on a mission to win another Golden Ball this season. On Saturday at the Eblen Center in Cookeville, Goodpasture completed their mission with a 59-48 win over Notre Dame (23-10).
"I texted the guys last night - a lot of people don't get the opportunity to play in the state tournament, much less three final games in a row," said Goodpasture head coach and former Belmont star Adam Sonn.
"So that's the biggest testament to the players and their abilities. They're willing to buy in and be a part of something bigger than themselves, things that successful teams or organizations have."
A major difference this time around was the presence of Isaiah West, who missed last season's championship game with a torn ACL. The Vanderbilt signee closed out his high school career in style, winning tournament MVP after compiling 16 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a game-high four steals in the title game.
"It feels great," West said. "They were a really good team, so we just knew we had to bring our A game, play as hard as possible, and not play as individuals, but for each other."
After a slow start, the Mr. Basketball finalist slammed home an alley oop and dished out a one-handed assist on back-to-back plays midway through the second quarter, giving the Cougars the boost they needed.
Later that quarter, West grabbed a rebound and took the ball coast-to-coast, hitting a buzzer-beating layup to tie the game at 27-27 going into halftime.
With 6:51 left to play, the combo guard gave Goodpasture the lead for good when he corralled a rebound and drove down the court for an and-one basket.
Sophomore Jayden Jones and senior Jack Carter dominated the paint for the Cougars. Jones scored a game-high 19 points and added nine rebounds, while Carter grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds and notched 14 points.
West, Jones, and Carter were each named to the All-Tournament team.
Notre Dame was paced by 13 points each from Gaas Herman and DJ Brown.
To reach the title game, Goodpasture had to survive a wild semifinal with Clarksville Academy. The Cougars won 48-47 on a free throw from West with just one second remaining. West finished with 17 points, five rebounds, and two steals in a battle with fellow Mr. Basketball finalist and Morehead State signee Eddie Ricks III. Ricks led Clarksville Academy with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.
In the girls DII-A championship game, nationally-ranked The Webb School (32-4) dominated MTCS (27-11) 73-43 for their third consecutive state title. It was also the second straight title game matchup between the two schools.
LSU signee Aalyah Del Rosario led Webb with 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Miss Basketball finalist Jaylin Banks had 13 points, six rebounds, and two steals for MTCS.
