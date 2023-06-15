The start of the Southeastern Conference’s eight-game conference football schedules in 2024 will feature Texas’ first trip to Vanderbilt since 1925 and Tennessee playing at Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.
The Longhorns and Sooners begin conference play in 2024, and each of the other 14 SEC teams will face either Texas or Oklahoma that season.
Vanderbilt holds an 8-3-1 lead in the all-time series with Texas, but the teams have not met since 1928.
In addition hosting the Longhorns at FirstBank Stadium in 2024, Vanderbilt will also welcome conference foes Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina. The Commodores will travel to face SEC foes Kentucky, Missouri, Auburn and LSU.
Alabama will be traveling to Nashville for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2007. The Crimson Tide’s last visit to Vanderbilt did not end well for the Commodores, as Alabama downed Vanderbilt 59-0. Vanderbilt’s last home win over Alabama came in 1969, a 14-10 victory for the Commodores.
Tennessee, meanwhile, will be meeting the Sooners for just the fifth time in the schools’ history.
The Vols have fallen to Oklahoma in each of the teams’ last three match-ups, including a 34-10 road loss in 2013 and a 31-24 home loss in 2014.
Tennessee’s four home SEC games in 2024 will be against Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State. In addition to traveling to Oklahoma, the Vols will take to the road to face Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt.
The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.
Balance of schedule strength was based on each school's conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.
Each school's schedule in 2024 includes four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school's 2024 schedule includes four opponents — two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.
The SEC will do away with divisions in 2024, meaning the conference championship game will feature the top two teams in the conference standings at the end of the regular season.
2024 Vanderbilt SEC opponents
Home
Texas
Tennessee
Alabama
South Carolina
Away
Kentucky
Missouri
Auburn
LSU
2024 Tennessee SEC opponents
Home
Alabama
Florida
Kentucky
Mississippi State
Away
Arkansas
Georgia
Oklahoma
Vanderbilt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.