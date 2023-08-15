A University of Tennessee football team that finished the 2022 season ranked sixth in the country will carry lofty rankings into the 2023 season as well.
The Vols are ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press preseason poll, the highest they’ve opened the season in the AP Poll since they were No. 9 in 2016.
Tennessee is ranked No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll, following an 11-2 season that ended with a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
“A ton of excitement surrounds our program,” Vols football coach Josh Heupel said during SEC Media Days in Nashville. “The energy is real inside and outside of our program. But as I said at the end of the bowl game, the best is yet to come for Tennessee football. Excited about the journey for this group of guys in this '23 season and don't know that there's ever been a better time to be a Vol.”
Heupel’s enthusiasm is reflected in Tennessee’s ticket sales, as the school has already maxed out its season tickets of 70,500.
In addition, Tennessee announced earlier this week that four of the team’s seven games at Neyland Stadium — Sept. 23 against the University of Texas-San Antonio; Sept. 30 against South Carolina; Oct. 14 against Texas A&M; and Nov. 18 against Georgia — have sold out.
Tickets remain for home games against Austin Peay, Connecticut and Vanderbilt, as well as for the Sept. 2 season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium.
The Vols finished 2022 ranked first in the nation in scoring (46.1 points per game) and total offense (525.5 yards per game).
Tennessee will be looking to replace starters at three key skill positions, as quarterback Hendon Hooker, along with receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, were selected in the NFL Draft in April.
Joe Milton, who threw 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in 2022, will take over as starting quarterback, while receivers like Bru McCoy and Squirrel White will feature more prominently this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.