Tennessee’s baseball team is headed to the College World Series for the second time in three years, thanks to some big contributions from Nashville-area players in Monday’s 5-0 win over Southern Mississippi in the NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional.
The victory came in a decisive third game, after Southern Miss had won the series opener on Saturday and the Vols had rebounded with a win on Sunday.
Tennessee’s pitching was the key difference in the game, as three Vol pitchers combined to limit the Golden Eagles (46-20) to seven hits — all of which were singles.
Sophomore right-hander Drew Beam, a 6-4, 208-pound Murfreesboro native and Blackman High grad, delivered a dominant starting effort for the Vols (43-20). In six shutout innings, Beam struck out seven, allowing seven hits and one walk.
It was the second straight strong postseason performance for Beam, who helped the Vols defeat Charlotte at the Clemson Regional a week earlier. In that game, Beam also went six innings, striking out 10 and allowing two runs on just four hits.
In the seventh inning on Monday, the Vols called upon 6-4, 195-pound reliever Chase Burns, a Gallatin native and Beech High grad who entered the game with Southern Miss runners on first and third base. Burns struck out the next two batters to end the inning, screaming and pumping his fists on the way to the dugout as Tennessee maintained a 4-0 lead at that point.
Burns would shut down the Golden Eagles for the remainder of the game, striking out four in 2-2/3 hitless innings.
The bulk of Tennessee’s offense came thanks to third baseman Zane Denton, a Brentwood native and Ravenwood High grad. Denton, who transferred to Tennessee from Alabama, hammered a three-run homer to center field in the fifth inning, giving the Vols a 4-0 lead.
It was the fourth postseason home run for Denton, who hit three in the Clemson Regional and leads the Vols with 58 RBIs.
Tennessee will open College World Series play on Saturday, taking on Southeastern Conference rival LSU at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The Vols are making their sixth trip to the College World Series, and are one of just four teams in the nation — along with Stanford, Texas and Virginia — to have reached Omaha, Neb., in two of the past three seasons.
