The Tennessee Volunteers hit a number of milestones in head coach Josh Heupel’s second season, and he was promptly rewarded with a contract extension on Tuesday.
Heupel, whose original contract ran through 2028 and paid him $5 million annually, is under contract now through 2029 with a raise that will pay him $9 million per season — on par with the rest of the top-tier head coaches in the SEC.
"The results over Josh's first two seasons speak for themselves," UT Athletic Director Danny White said in a release. "He and his staff have energized both our football program and our fanbase with an aggressive brand of football, a competitive culture that creates leaders and a relentless approach to raising the bar every single day.
“Despite a brief period of dormancy, Tennessee never surrendered its status as a college football powerhouse. We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark. It's been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come."
The No. 6-ranked Vols went 11-2 this season, capped with a 31-17 Orange Bowl win over No. 7 Clemson. It is Tennessee’s first 11-win season in more than two decades.
Under Heupel’s guidance, UT has seven wins over AP Top 25 teams — third-most over that span — and the school played in its first New Year’s Six bowl since the inception of the College Football Playoff.
Tennessee also earned wins over SEC rivals Alabama, Florida and LSU in the same season for the first time in more than 20 years.
Heupel, who is just the fourth head coach in school history to lead the Vols to a No. 1 national ranking, was named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year. In addition, he is a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.