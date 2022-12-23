Nashville SC added six players to its stable of prospects with Wednesday’s MLS SuperDraft, picking three defenders, a winger, a midfielder and a forward.
The club’s top draft pick, defender Joey Skinner, was the No. 3-ranked fullback according to MLSsoccer.com’s pre-draft rankings. It’s the second time in three years NSC used its top SuperDraft pick on a defender.
Below is what you need to know about each of Nashville’s selections:
Round 1, No. 11 overall
Joey Skinner, defender, Clemson University
A 2023 Generation Adidas player, Skinner tallied two goals and five points while playing a team-high 1,744 minutes across 21 appearances this season. He tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals. The 19-year-old Skinner transferred to Clemson from UNC Greensboro, where he was an All-SoCon first team selection during his freshman season in 2021 while guiding the Spartans to a regular season conference title.
Round 2, No. 35 overall
Sean Suber, defender, UNC Charlotte
In 16 matches this season, Suber recorded four goals and 10 points on nine shots while leading the 49ers in minutes played (1,392). He was a team captain and was named an All-American Athletic Conference second team selection. In three seasons at Charlotte, Suber totaled five goals, 13 points, 18 shots, two game-winning goals and 3,030 minutes played.
Round 2, No. 49 overall
Alex Meinhard, left winger, University of Tulsa
Meinhard reeled off 29 goals and 66 points in 39 appearances at Tulsa, including a 12-goal sophomore season and a 10-goal junior season in 2022 in which he was named to the All-American Athletic Conference first team. He was the No. 10-ranked player nationally and was named to the Best XI first team in 2021 by Top Drawer Soccer, and he earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in the AAC.
Round 3, No. 65 overall
Makel Rasheed, defender, Xavier University
Rasheed recorded two goals and six points in 11 appearances with Xavier this year. He played 938 minutes and was an All-Big East second team selection. He was a part of a Xavier club that set a program record for fewest regular-season losses (2), tied a program-record 14-match unbeaten streak to start a season and tied its highest national ranking in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings (No. 9).
Round 3, No. 78 overall
Rory O’Driscoll, midfielder, University of New Hampshire
Playing in 15 matches, O’Driscoll scored six goals and 14 points across 15 matches with seven starts while helping guide UNH to a fourth straight American East tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance. He finished his college career with 19 goals, 45 points, 80 shots, eight game-winning goals and 3,788 minutes played.
Round 3, No. 84 overall
Lyam MacKinnon, forward, Villanova University
MacKinnon tallied a team-high five goals with 11 points and 34 shots in 11 appearances in 2022. He totaled 15 goals, 40 points and 152 shots over three years while playing 3,748 minutes. He was an All-Big East second team selection last season in which he helped Villanova win its first-ever NCAA Tournament match.
