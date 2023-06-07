The 2023 WILLCO Awards are set to take place on June 20, with the red carpet starting at 5 p.m. and the awards to follow at 7.
Read below for all of the 2023 finalists:
FALL & WINTER:
Girls Basketball:
Braley Bushman, Page
Quinn Johnston, Summit
Ella Ryan, Brentwood
Leilani Washington, Nolensville
Boys Basketball:
Daniel Cochran, Brentwood
Nathan Dillingham, Fairview
Tylan Lewis, Independence
Jett Montgomery, Independence
Girls Bowling:
Samantha Dailey, Brentwood
Ashley Johnson, Independence
Annika Midgley, Franklin
Sydney Osbourn, Nolensville
Boys Bowling:
Brayden Didier, Franklin
Houston Fulks, Franklin
Noah Osbourn, Nolensville
Drew Whalen, Franklin
Girls Cross Country:
Sophia Boutros, Page
Rachel Haws, Brentwood
Larkin Johnson, Centennial
Claire Stegall, Nolensville
Boys Cross Country:
Parker Harris, Franklin
Asher Oats, Independence
Robert Pautienus, Brentwood
Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood
Football, Defense:
Adam Fontechia, Brentwood
Eric Hazzard, Page
Dominic Reed, Centennial
Taylor Wein, Nolensville
Football, Offense:
Colin Hurd, Page
Taner Lee, Centennial
Chris Parson, Ravenwood
Coby Walton, Nolensville
Football, Player of the Year:
Chance Fitzgerald, Nolensville
Colin Hurd, Page
Ronan O’Connell, Page
Dominic Reed, Centennial
Girls Golf:
Brooke Bennett, Page
Brooke Brummett, Brentwood
Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin
Hannah Ruth Walton, Ravenwood
Boys Golf:
Grant Clark, Page
Michael Hake, Ravenwood
Will Pinson, Franklin
Jacob Purifoy, Brentwood
Girls Soccer:
Avery Brown, Franklin
Bella Macaso, Ravenwood
Maddie Padelski, Nolensville
Abby Thornton, Page
Volleyball:
Kaira Knox, Nolensville
Reaghan Larkin, Ravenwood
Bella LePore, Ravenwood
Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood
Girls Wrestling:
Rylee Bennett, Summit
Sydney Hueser, Franklin
Rylee Lent, Independence
Brooklyn Long, Independence
Boys Wrestling:
Kendrick Curtis, Fairview
Landon Desselle, Summit
Jarvis Little, Summit
Tre McTorry, Nolensville
Cheer:
Emmy Harvey, Franklin
Addison Meakin, Brentwood
Luka Ornellas, Summit
Anna Palmeri, Ravenwood
Dance:
Isabella Allen, Independence
Hannah Davis, Summit
Hayden Sloan, Centennial
Lacy Whitley, Brentwood
SPRING:
Baseball:
Harrison Cowdrey, Independence
Ethan McElvain, Nolensville
Connor Paul, Ravenwood
Ryan Yates, Centennial
Boys Soccer:
Cooper Bailey, Brentwood
Adrian Byasiima, Nolensville
Thomas Fields, Brentwood
Davis Long, Franklin
Softball:
Ryan Brown, Independence
Lauren Johnson, Centennial
Ella Polk, Page
Rylan Smith, Nolensville
Girls Tennis:
Aubrey Carper, Franklin
Maddie Darud, Page
Emsley Meier, Brentwood
Grace Stout, Ravenwood
Boys Tennis:
Jake Dunn, Franklin
Sam Frank, Fairview
Evan Ly, Brentwood
Stephen Smith, Brentwood
Girls Track:
Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial
Claire Stegall, Nolensville
Sarah Tang, Independence
Sophie Yount, Brentwood
Boys Track:
Hudson Allain, Brentwood
Aiden Carter, Brentwood
Cole Combs, Page
Miles Ramer, Ravenwood
Flag Football:
Lyla Gardner, Franklin
Bella Macaso, Ravenwood
LilyAnn McElroy, Fairview
Nicole Rizane, Summit
SPECIAL AWARDS:
Female Athlete of the Year:
Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial
Rylan Smith, Nolensville
Claire Stegall, Nolensville
Sophie Yount, Brentwood
Male Athlete of the Year:
Aiden Carter, Brentwood
Kendrick Curtis, Fairview
Jett Montgomery, Independence
Ronan O’Connell, Page
Female Sports Coach of the Year:
Nathan Clapp, Page Soccer
Joe Fedoris, Brentwood Track
Luke Patton, Nolensville Softball
Rob Pautienus, Brentwood Cross Country
Male Sports Coach of the Year:
Rob Baughman, Centennial Baseball
Mike Purcell, Brentwood Soccer
Charles Rathbone, Page Football
Mark Wilkins, Independence Basketball
Female Sports Team of the Year:
Brentwood Cross Country
Brentwood Track
Nolensville Softball
Page Soccer
Male Sports Team of the Year:
Brentwood Soccer
Brentwood Track
Independence Basketball
Page Track
Media Student of the Year:
Lincoln Campbell, Page
John Galeas, Summit
Anna Raye Jones, Franklin
Miki Stolle, Summit
OTHER AWARDS ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT OF THE EVENT:
Student Athlete of the Year
John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award
Sponsor of the Year
Compass Mortgage Courage Award
Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year
Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year
WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division I
WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division II
