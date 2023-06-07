Willco awards 2021
Matt Masters

The 2023 WILLCO Awards are set to take place on June 20, with the red carpet starting at 5 p.m. and the awards to follow at 7. 

Read below for all of the 2023 finalists: 

FALL & WINTER:

Girls Basketball:

Braley Bushman, Page

Quinn Johnston, Summit

Ella Ryan, Brentwood

Leilani Washington, Nolensville

Boys Basketball:

Daniel Cochran, Brentwood

Nathan Dillingham, Fairview

Tylan Lewis, Independence

Jett Montgomery, Independence

Girls Bowling:

Samantha Dailey, Brentwood

Ashley Johnson, Independence

Annika Midgley, Franklin

Sydney Osbourn, Nolensville

Boys Bowling:

Brayden Didier, Franklin

Houston Fulks, Franklin

Noah Osbourn, Nolensville

Drew Whalen, Franklin

Girls Cross Country:

Sophia Boutros, Page

Rachel Haws, Brentwood

Larkin Johnson, Centennial

Claire Stegall, Nolensville

Boys Cross Country:

Parker Harris, Franklin

Asher Oats, Independence

Robert Pautienus, Brentwood

Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood 

Football, Defense:

Adam Fontechia, Brentwood

Eric Hazzard, Page

Dominic Reed, Centennial

Taylor Wein, Nolensville 

Football, Offense:

Colin Hurd, Page

Taner Lee, Centennial

Chris Parson, Ravenwood

Coby Walton, Nolensville

Football, Player of the Year:

Chance Fitzgerald, Nolensville

Colin Hurd, Page

Ronan O’Connell, Page

Dominic Reed, Centennial

Girls Golf:

Brooke Bennett, Page

Brooke Brummett, Brentwood

Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin

Hannah Ruth Walton, Ravenwood 

Boys Golf:

Grant Clark, Page

Michael Hake, Ravenwood

Will Pinson, Franklin

Jacob Purifoy, Brentwood

Girls Soccer:

Avery Brown, Franklin

Bella Macaso, Ravenwood

Maddie Padelski, Nolensville

Abby Thornton, Page

Volleyball:

Kaira Knox, Nolensville

Reaghan Larkin, Ravenwood

Bella LePore, Ravenwood

Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood

Girls Wrestling:

Rylee Bennett, Summit

Sydney Hueser, Franklin

Rylee Lent, Independence

Brooklyn Long, Independence

Boys Wrestling:

Kendrick Curtis, Fairview

Landon Desselle, Summit

Jarvis Little, Summit

Tre McTorry, Nolensville

Cheer:

Emmy Harvey, Franklin

Addison Meakin, Brentwood

Luka Ornellas, Summit

Anna Palmeri, Ravenwood

Dance:

Isabella Allen, Independence

Hannah Davis, Summit

Hayden Sloan, Centennial

Lacy Whitley, Brentwood 

SPRING:

Baseball:

Harrison Cowdrey, Independence

Ethan McElvain, Nolensville

Connor Paul, Ravenwood

Ryan Yates, Centennial

Boys Soccer:

Cooper Bailey, Brentwood

Adrian Byasiima, Nolensville

Thomas Fields, Brentwood

Davis Long, Franklin 

Softball:

Ryan Brown, Independence

Lauren Johnson, Centennial

Ella Polk, Page

Rylan Smith, Nolensville

Girls Tennis:

Aubrey Carper, Franklin

Maddie Darud, Page

Emsley Meier, Brentwood

Grace Stout, Ravenwood 

Boys Tennis:

Jake Dunn, Franklin

Sam Frank, Fairview

Evan Ly, Brentwood

Stephen Smith, Brentwood 

Girls Track:

Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial

Claire Stegall, Nolensville

Sarah Tang, Independence

Sophie Yount, Brentwood

Boys Track:

Hudson Allain, Brentwood

Aiden Carter, Brentwood

Cole Combs, Page

Miles Ramer, Ravenwood

Flag Football:

Lyla Gardner, Franklin

Bella Macaso, Ravenwood

LilyAnn McElroy, Fairview

Nicole Rizane, Summit 

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Female Athlete of the Year:

Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial

Rylan Smith, Nolensville

Claire Stegall, Nolensville

Sophie Yount, Brentwood

Male Athlete of the Year:

Aiden Carter, Brentwood

Kendrick Curtis, Fairview

Jett Montgomery, Independence

Ronan O’Connell, Page

Female Sports Coach of the Year:

Nathan Clapp, Page Soccer

Joe Fedoris, Brentwood Track

Luke Patton, Nolensville Softball

Rob Pautienus, Brentwood Cross Country 

Male Sports Coach of the Year:

Rob Baughman, Centennial Baseball

Mike Purcell, Brentwood Soccer

Charles Rathbone, Page Football

Mark Wilkins, Independence Basketball

Female Sports Team of the Year:

Brentwood Cross Country

Brentwood Track

Nolensville Softball

Page Soccer 

Male Sports Team of the Year:

Brentwood Soccer

Brentwood Track

Independence Basketball

Page Track 

Media Student of the Year:

Lincoln Campbell, Page

John Galeas, Summit

Anna Raye Jones, Franklin

Miki Stolle, Summit 

OTHER AWARDS ANNOUNCED ON THE NIGHT OF THE EVENT:

Student Athlete of the Year

John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award

Sponsor of the Year

Compass Mortgage Courage Award

Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year

Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year 

WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division I

WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup, Division II