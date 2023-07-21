Blake Money has a history of playing in big games.
The Summit alum and Spring Hill native is fresh off of winning a College World Series title with LSU to close out his college career. Money pitched in Game 2 of the College World Series and helped the Tigers win Game 1 of the Super Regional against Kentucky.
About a decade ago, Money played in back-to-back Little League World Series with the South Nashville squad, even getting invited to a Little League All-Star Game played at the White House.
While at Summit, Money was a nominee for the Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year in 2019, the same year he was named first-team all-state.
Now, he will get the chance to represent Williamson County at the highest level after being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 12th round (361st overall pick) of the 2023 MLB Draft. The News caught up with Money following his draft selection.
The News: To start with an obvious question - after all these years of hard work, how does it feel to be drafted?
Money: It's more than anything you'd ever dream of. For me, growing up playing baseball, loving it since I was three or four years old, the goal was to get drafted in any way possible. COVID was my senior year of high school, and that was the first time the draft had gone from 40 rounds to five rounds, and I wasn't drafted outta high school. I remember that experience of just sitting by the phone and waiting all day and not getting your name called. You take a big deep breath like ‘Oh man, I just worked so hard for this moment’ But you don't hear your name called. You know you're going to college for the next three to four years and you get to start the whole process over again in a sense. It was a blessing and a dream to be called this year. It's a moment I'll remember forever.
TN: What went into the decision to turn pro this year?
Money: I felt like it was best for me and my family to go ahead and get into pro ball and start working towards chasing that dream of becoming a professional baseball player. I promised my mom that I would finish my education, and she's going to hold me to that. So I'm definitely going to find a way at LSU to get my education and get my degree. Coming off of a national championship, I just felt that it was the right move to make to go ahead and start my pro career, especially since it's been a dream of mine since I was a kid.
TN: How does it feel to be a College World Series champion?
Money: It's awesome. It's cool because I have some stuff to relate to it by playing in the Little League World Series as a kid. At 11, 12 years old and you're playing in front of 40,000 fans, it was a great experience to do that. But I think Omaha really took the cake for me because it's the highest stage that you can be on in your amateur career. There are around 250 teams in Division I baseball. To be one of the last eight standing is extremely awesome, but then to be the last one standing out of those eight, the feeling is very surreal.
You walk around and you look at everybody and you're like ‘Man, we really did the thing, we won the whole thing.’ And it was just awesome to share that moment with that special group of guys we had this year. I would say it was the right team to have that legacy live on forever. It was a very hard-working group of guys. Obviously hard work's not a trait or a characteristic, it's just something that's ingrained into what you do every day. We understood that concept from day one, and we were able to do the whole thing and come out as champions.
TN: You pitched in some high-pressure games during the run to the title. How was that experience?
Money: They were obviously awesome situations to be in. Anytime you get the chance to pitch is wonderful. The nervous feeling has kind of gone away in a sense. I don't know what's going to happen. You just rely on your training a lot. In those situations, you're doing the same thing you've done over and over and over again. For me, I rely a lot on what I do on my own time, whether it be at the field in the morning by myself throwing into a net, bullpen with a catch net, or late at night playing catch with a net, I put myself hose moments.
Now, obviously, you have the adrenaline rush that comes along with it. So you're basically just channeling that energy, and then relying on your training that allows you to have success in those moments. But it's something that you have to train for and mentally put yourself in those situations so then when you get to them, they're not anything bigger than what they really are, and that's just playing the game.
TN: How did facing such high-level competition daily in the SEC prepare you for the pros?
Money: It's something you dream about. I think the SCC is the best conference to play college baseball. You go down the list and you look at it, even the teams that didn't get into the postseason this year, if they had gotten into a Regional, they would have had a shot at making it to a Super. I think it just speaks to the level of competition throughout the league, and it's extremely high. And as a player, that's what you love to be in. You love to be in those environments, and you love to be in those situations every day because iron sharpens iron.
TN: As a Little League World Series alum for the South Nashville team, do you have a message for your old squad as they try to make another trip to Williamsport?
Money: I actually made a trip out before I left to come to Florida before signing. I basically just told them to enjoy the moment, this isn't going to last forever. I got an email from Little League saying that it was 15 years for me since I had played in the only t-ball game on the South Lawn when President Bush was in office, and it'd been 10 years since the first year I had gone to Williamsport. For me, it was shocking. It hasn't felt like it's been that long. I remember it like it was yesterday, but at the end of the day time, father time's undefeated. So I told them the message was just enjoy each and every moment and enjoy each and every opportunity and make the most of it, because once the day passes, it's gone and you'll never get it back.
Also, I left them with being a selfless teammate. I think that was one characteristic that we had on our team this year at LSU that ultimately led us to a national championship with the road that we had taken. We were extremely selfless as a group, and it didn't matter who got the credit, who got to talk to the media, who was “the guy” so to speak. It was more about how we can help the team win.
TN: What’s it like to represent Spring Hill and Summit High School at the highest level?
Money: To me, it's really everything. I love my community a lot. The number of people that live there that have helped me get to this position is extremely high, and I think just all throughout Williamson County. My parents are obviously a big reason why I'm here. I love them to death, and I wouldn't be here without them. And my siblings played very huge roles in me being here. Without them, I'm nothing if I'm honest.
Playing at Summit, I had teachers along the way that had helped me and encouraged me a lot. I can't thank them enough for that. I could list off a thousand names, but Mr. and Mrs. Matykiewicz were two of my teachers in high school that were extremely supportive of me trying to play professional baseball. My biology teacher my freshman year, Mrs. Montgomery, was huge, and my baseball coach also played a part in me getting to the next level.
But I would say my strongest relationship in high school was with my pitching coach. At the start of my junior year, we got a new coach, Russ Bratton. He came in and changed the way I viewed a lot of the things that I did, in a good way. He kind of saved my outlook on high school baseball a little bit because, in today's generation, you don't necessarily have to play high school baseball with how the recruiting works. You can play travel ball and just play summer baseball and find a way to college or get drafted. I can't thank him enough for coming in to help me through and allow me to be a kid, because, at the end of the day, I'm a 21-year-old kid trying to play at an extremely high level every day. Sometimes you have to be reminded about that.
TN: Can you give us an update on where you are now and what's next?
Money: I'm currently in Sarasota, Florida, which is the complex for the Baltimore Orioles. Down here are their FCL teams, rookie ball affiliates. From here Low A is Del Marva, and then you just make your way up in the system. Right now we have a couple of weeks of introductions and throwing, and then they tell you where to go from there. There are five levels that stand between you and the sixth one, which is becoming a professional baseball player at the big league level.
I think the biggest thing to know at this level is you can't compare yourself to the person next to you. Everybody's different. It's all about what makes you unique as an individual and, you control the keys of the car, so to speak. It'll take you as far as you need to go. And that just comes from your daily work and what you value and how you take care of yourself.
