Here’s a look at how Williamson County baseball teams are doing so far this season:
Independence
The Eagles (17-3, 6-3) began the season with a perfect game and won their first 12 games for Indy’s best start since opening with 16 straight wins in 2018.
Indy is ranked fifth in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
“We like to pride ourselves on pitching and defense,” Eagles coach Mike McLaury said. “That’s what we are first. The hitting, we’ve done a good job with it and hopefully that will continue, but if you run up (against) a good arm you better have good pitching and defense.”
Kentucky signee Ben Cleaver started Indy’s season with a five-inning perfect game in a 1-0 win over Lebanon in the Grand Slam Challenge at Blackman.
The 6-foot-3 left-handed senior is 4-0 with 28 strikeouts and four walks in 16 innings and a 2.10 earned run average.
“He’s one of the best,” McLaury said when asked how Cleaver compares to other pitchers he’s coached. “He’s got good poise, he very rarely hurts himself, you’re gonna have to work hard to beat him.”
Cleaver’s fastball has been clocked in the lower 90s, and he’s got a good curveball and changeup.
Senior Harrison Cowdrey almost threw a perfect game in a 1-0 win over Bartlett.
One runner reached base on an error, but was thrown out at second as Cowdrey faced the minimum number of batters.
Bartlett’s Miles Harper also pitched a no-hitter.
Cowdrey, a Belmont signee, is 4-0 with a 1.27 ERA, 10 strikeouts and one walk in 11 innings.
Junior Saxon Roberts, a 6-3 Auburn commit, is working his way back into rotation after suffering an injury last summer.
Roberts has been on fire at the plate, hitting .625.
Not many teams have two future Southeastern Conference pitchers in their rotation.
“They’ve got the big target on them because everybody wants to knock them down, so they’ve got to be on point every time they walk out there,” McLaury said.
Senior Ty Allen is 2-0 with 10 strikeouts in nine innings. The utilityman is hitting .324 with eight doubles and 12 RBI.
Senior Drew Blaylock, who has three or four college offers, is 2-0 out of the bullpen with one save. He’s hitting .351.
Junior first baseman-pitcher Logan Money is hitting .417 and his younger brother, sophomore catcher Cash Money, is hitting .345.
Their older brother, Blake, is a junior pitcher for Louisiana State.
Senior Evan Cardwell, who splits time at catcher with Cash, is hitting .385.
“We’ve just got to keep grinding,” McLaury said.
Former Independence star Robert Hassell, who underwent surgery on his right wrist during the offseason, is in his second year with the Nationals.
The 21-year-old outfielder will start the season at Double-A Harrisburg.
Nolensville
The Knights (10-5, 4-2) boast one of the state’s top pitchers in Vanderbilt signee Ethan McElvain.
The 6-4 senior left-hander is 4-0 with 44 strikeouts in 19-2/3 innings and a 0.70 ERA.
He has been clocked at 98 miles per hour (mph) and consistently pitches in the 92-94 mph range.
McElvain is comfortable throwing his fastball, slider and changeup in any count.
He could go high in July’s major league draft.
“We’ve had probably 12-15 scouts each time he pitches,” Knights coach Zach Hudson said.
McElvain’s older brother, Chris, is a former Vandy pitcher who is with Low-A Daytona in the Reds’ organization.
“I think the main similarity is their competitiveness,” Hudson said. “When they’re on the mound, you almost kind of just stay away from them because (Ethan) kind of flips a switch that you almost don’t even want to talk to him and Chris was the same way.”
Freshman Evan McElvain catches for Nolensville.
“I’ve joked with the parents that if they write a book, I want to read it,” Hudson said. “They just love baseball, and they work at it.”
Second baseman Quentin Jenkins, an Alabama State signee, leads the Knights with a .436 batting average.
“He’s just so consistent,” Hudson said. “Great pitch selection and just very disciplined at the plate.”
Shortstop Eric Harper, a Middle Tennessee State signee, junior catcher Tyler Rose, sophomore right fielder Ryan Stein and senior third baseman Deakin Wimmer are also playing key roles for the Knights.
Summit
The Spartans (15-4, 3-2) are good in all phases of the game.
“We don’t have a glaring weakness,” Summit coach Chad Kirby said. “We can pitch it pretty good, we can field it pretty good, and at times we can hit it pretty well. I don’t know that I would call anything a strength, per se.”
Leadoff hitter Brady Hendrix, a senior shortstop who has signed with Columbia State, is the Spartans’ top relief pitcher.
Pitcher Jace Kirby, a Western Kentucky signee who is Chad’s son; second baseman Robert Gallardo, a Motlow State signee, first baseman Harrison Farmer, a Hendrix signee, left fielder Logan Michalak, right fielder CJ Dugan, a Lincoln Memorial signee, pitcher Matthew Cannella and pitcher Drew Lamb are leading the way as seniors.
“We’ve got an experienced team,” Kirby said.
Three starters and one part-time starter return from Summit’s District 12-4A champion team.
Kirby started Summit’s program back in 2012 after coming over from Ravenwood.
“These kids – they have it easy compared to what that first-year group had,” Kirby said. “We’ve got this big, nice hitting facility. It’s got seven cages, it’s turfed. We’ve got seven pitching machines.”
The first Summit team didn’t even have a batting cage. They hit wiffle balls off a tee.
“The expectation on that 2012 team was the exact same as this 2023 team,” Kirby said.
Summit just finished an addition to the school with 22 classrooms.
Ravenwood
The Raptors (11-10, 4-2) are averaging 5.8 runs per game.
“Right now, our offense has really been clicking and executing our game plan that we want, and the pitching staff has done a great job of throwing strikes and keeping us in every ball game,” Raptors coach Nico Gregali said.
Jake Schmidt (.378), Jacob Bly (.387), JP Price, Cooper Anderson (.289), Luca Houston (.300), Michael Holt (.351), Luke Paciorek (.268) and Wyatt Severance have been solid contributors.
Pitchers Connor Paul (3-0, 1.54 ERA), Walker Kelley, Ryan Evans (1.62 ERA), Ryan Rhea and Chase Wingert (2-0) have been solid on the mound.
Paul and Anderson have committed to Volunteer State.
Gregali, a Ravenwood assistant from 2014-18, is in his second season as head coach.
‘A lot of things are still very similar to when I coached with coach (Teddy) Craig at Ravenwood,” Gregali said. “Obviously, there’s a little bit of my spin on it, but for the most part it’s still Ravenwood baseball. With our team this year, we play offense a little bit different with small ball and speed.”
Ravenwood made it to the sectional during his first season as head coach last year.
“They were an easy group to coach,” Gregali said. “We came up a little bit short there at the end.”
Franklin
The Admirals (12-4, 3-1) are powered by 10 seniors.
“Most of them have been playing together since they were 6 years old, and they really, honestly, play for each other, and that’s something that’s hard to find,” Admirals coach Wally Whidby said.
Western Kentucky commit Drew Whalen is 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 innings.
Opponents are hitting only .145 against him, and he throws in the 88-93 mph range. The third baseman is hitting .500. out of the three-hole.
Trevor Ferris (6-4, 235) is 3-1 with a 0.31 ERA, and he throws in the 85-90 mph range. The corner infielder is hitting .470 as a cleanup hitter.
Jackson Knotts is 2-1 with one save.
Catcher Carson Cochran, a Carson-Newman commit, is doing a good job as a leadoff hitter. Center fielder Alex Eisenbeck, a Roane State commit, is a plus defender.
Shortstop Caleb Anderson, an Xavier commit, is hitting above .300, as are all of the top five hitters in the Admirals’ batting order.
Pitcher Braden Woods, a Laterno (Texas) commit, has done well as a starter and a reliever.
“I think there is no doubt that this is the kind of team that could make a run,” Whidby said. “We present a problem to people in a series. We’ve got a lot of pitching.”
Franklin lost left-hander Sam Hilty for the season to an arm injury.
Centennial
The Cougars (9-8, 6-1) are getting strong pitching performances from Trevecca signee Ryan Sweeney (3-0) and Asbury (Ky.) signee Ryan Yates (2-1).
“Sweeney right now, his velocity is high 80s, low 90s,” Cougars coach Rob Baughman said. “He throws a lot of strikes. Yates can throw any pitch at any time. His off-speed is what helps him.”
Yates keeps hitters off-balance by mixing fastballs, change-ups and curveballs.
Catcher Jason Bennett, third baseman Aaron Beaman and right fielder Jack Scearce are all hitting the ball well and playing good defense.
Shortstop Erimel Rosado and first baseman Roberto Vazquez, transfers from Puerto Rico, have been solid contributors.
“I’m very pleased with our team even though our record is .500, but we play as good a competition as we can,” Baughman said. “So I’m not real concerned about our record because I think we’ll be better for it in the long run.”
Centennial is in first place in District 11-4A.
Baughman is in his 20th season at Centennial, which opened in 1996.
“I’ve been really lucky and blessed to be coaching here at Centennial,” Baughman said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Former Centennial star Tony Kemp, a left fielder and second baseman for the Oakland Athletics, is in his eighth season in the Major Leagues.
“When school’s out, I think my wife and I are gonna go on a trip to see him play in Pittsburgh,” Baughman said.
Brentwood
The Bruins (4-12, 2-3) are off to a slow start under Daniel Peck, who is in his first year as head coach after serving as an assistant since 2014.
He replaces Bill Moore, who resigned in May with a 358-189 record in 16 seasons with Brentwood and Independence.
Moore led Brentwood to its first state title in 2017 and a runner-up finish the following year.
Attempts to reach Peck were unsuccessful.
Page
The Patriots (5-9, 2-4) got off to a sluggish start, losing seven of their first eight games.
Page won four straight after that, eliminating errors and hitting better.
The Patriots lost seven seniors from last year’s 20-14 team.
Seniors Grant Snider, Dylan Werhas and Braden Clark (2-1, 3.84 ERA) are Page’s core players.
Clark has a 2.14 ERA in District 8-3A play.
Snider, a middle infielder who is hitting .375 with a .500 on-base percentage, is a Middle Tennessee State signee, and outfielder Ben Moore is a Lyon (Ark.) signee. Werhas, a center fielder, is hitting .325.
Junior shortstop Evan Bell broke his left hand during an 11-5 win at Franklin, and the leadoff hitter suffered a setback in a loss to Tullahoma, putting him out of the lineup indefinitely.
Coach Kenny Roeten is in his eighth year at Page, where he is approximately 95-101.
The Patriots are fourth in the six-team district.
“It’s competitive, for sure,” Roeten said.
Fairview
The Yellow Jackets (9-3, 5-1) are swinging well against strong competition.
Brady Mangrum is hitting above .450, and Union signee Brody Mann has a lot of power.
Walters State signee Lane Howell is also making contributions.
Columbia State signee Thomas Lankford is rehabbing his shoulder and may return by the end of April.
Rust commit Kylan Keller has a 1.30 ERA and is averaging 10 strikeouts per game.
Fairview might be capable of a deep run.
“One thing I’ve always heard from guys that made it to Murfreesboro is you’ve got to have a little bit of talent, but you’ve got to have a whole lot of luck, and I think we’ve got the talent figured out,” Fairview coach Cody Douchane said. “We’re very deep on the mound, but we’re very mature. They’re built to make this run.”
Douchane is in his second year with the Yellow Jackets after going 18-15 last year.
“I like where we’re going,” Douchane said. “Our leaders are grooming the younger guys. I’m a firm believer that any successful program is not led by the coaches. It’s led by the players.”
Sophomore Hut Hargrove is hitting .488, giving the Yellow Jackets a lot of quality at-bats.
Grace Christian Academy
The Lions (11-5, 6-1), ranked second in the TBCA Division II-A poll, are starting to play better.
“We started off pretty good down in Florida,” GCA coach Brad Myers said. “Got beat by two nationally ranked teams. Our pitching has been really good the last week-and-a-half or so.”
Middle Tennessee State commit Trace Phillips, Tennessee-Martin commit Silas Jones, Queens commit Ben Caldwell, Freed-Hardeman commit Cade Fuller and Jackson State commit David Hamilton have played big roles for the Lions.
Jones is 4-1 and Caldwell is 1-0 with two saves.
Phillips is 2-0 with one save while also leading the team with a .491 batting average plus 18 RBI.
Fuller (.388, 18 RBI), Hamilton (.353, 18 RBI), Jordan Carter (.333, 18 RBI) and Caldwell (.316, 11 RBI) are also putting up good numbers.
Myers has won over 600 games during 30 years of coaching, including his time at Battle Ground Academy.
“I think if we peak at the right time there is a chance, you never know,” Myers said of the potential for a deep run. “I’m looking forward to trying to get the most out of them and see where we end up.”
Brentwood Academy
The Eagles (6-8, 3-5) are trying to put all the pieces together in a bid for consistency.
“There are days that we throw the ball really well and run across a really good arm and don’t hit as well,” BA coach Chandler Ganick said. “There are days we swing it well, but we just don’t have it on the mound. We’ve had some really good wins against some really good programs, but we’ve just got to be able do it consistently.”
Junior shortstop Cameron Greene, a Division I prospect, is hitting .342 with 11 RBI.
His dad, Steve, played at Vanderbilt.
Senior outfielder Casen Calmus, an Oklahoma football preferred walk-on commit, leads BA with a .375 batting average.
His dad, Rocky, was a two-time All-American linebacker and Butkus Award winner at Oklahoma.
“He’s a four-sport guy at BA,” Ganick said. “He plays football, he swims, yesterday he ran in the Williamson County track meet and then came over to play baseball for us. So, he’s a special athlete and a special kid.”
Junior third baseman Hudson Susano is batting .306.
Pitcher William McCoy is doing a good job on the mound.
BA is fifth in the seven-team DII-AA Middle Region.
“It’s as tough as it’s ever been,” Ganick said. “You don’t get a day off, you don’t get a break. You gear up for the best.”
Former BA catcher Jacob Stallings is in his eighth Major League season with Miami.
Battle Ground Academy
The Wildcats (6-8, 4-6) have been up and down so far.
“We’ve had some really good games, and we’ve had some where we just kicked it around a little bit and hadn’t pitched like we needed to and left a lot of guys stranded,” BGA coach Jonathan Hackett said. “But all in all, it’s trying to work out the kinks and figure it out as you go.”
Catcher Braxton Templin, a switch-hitting Georgetown commit, suffered a concussion.
Senior outfielder-pitcher Colin Belshaw has been hampered by a back injury.
Middle infielder-pitcher Rashad Humphrey, a Division I prospect, is hitting .442 with three homers as a sophomore.
Pitcher Jake Bertorello is 3-1 with 34 strikeouts and nine walks in 22.2 innings. He has a 2.40 ERA.
Pitcher Kennith Lohmann, a junior with an electric arm, returned to the mound from a shoulder injury Tuesday.
Junior outfielder Grayson Collins, a Brentwood transfer, is hitting .342 and his on-base percentage is nearly .500.
There is a lot of parity in DII-A District 3.
“The difference between your 6 and 3 seed is probably fairly small, to be honest with you,” said Hackett, who is in his ninth season at BGA. “For us, it comes down to everybody kind of clicking.”
