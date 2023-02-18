The Division II wrestling state championships took place at Montgomery Bell Academy over the weekend, and several local wrestlers came away with state titles.
Let's take a look at some of the top results from Nashville-area wrestlers from the weekend:
106 Weight Class
2nd Place - Tanner Tran of Father Ryan
5th Place - Cash Waymire of Brentwood Academy
6th Place - Luke Brock of Montgomery Bell Academy
113 Weight Class
3rd Place - Ethan Lampert of Father Ryan
6th Place - Luke Johns of Montgomery Bell Academy
120 Weight Class
1st Place - Joe Calvin of Father Ryan
3rd Place - Hudson Frazier of Montgomery Bell Academy
5th Place - Brycen Jones of Goodpasture
126 Weight Class
3rd Place - Brody Gobbell of Father Ryan
132 Weight Class
1st Place - Casen Roark of Father Ryan
4th Place - Andrew Connow of Pope John Paul II
5th Place - Jake Frazier of Montgomery Bell Academy
138 Weight Class
4th Place - Aron Tenpenny of Father Ryan
6th Place - Bo Donnelly of Brentwood Academy
145 Weight Class
1st Place - Chancery Deane of Father Ryan
3rd Place - Tyson Wolcott of Friendship Christian School
4th Place - Mac Russ of Montgomery Bell Academy
5th Place - Jack Ward of Brentwood Academy
152 Weight Class
3rd Place - Chase Eakes of Friendship Christian School
4th Place - Sawyer Rutherford of Father Ryan
5th Place - Carson Smith of Brentwood Academy
6th Place - Ethan Klindt of Montgomery Bell Academy
160 Weight Class
4th Place - Taylor Wimsatt of Brentwood Academy
6th Place - Griffin Frankfather of Franklin Road Academy
170 Weight Class
2nd Place - Matt Oberlander of Father Ryan
6th Place - Ian Carlig of Battle Ground Academy
182 Weight Class
2nd Place - Johnothon Moore of Montgomery Bell Academy
3rd Place - Brody Belville of Brentwood Academy
195 Weight Class
1st Place - Browning Trainer of Montgomery Bell Academy
3rd Place - Tim Brunet of Father Ryan
4th Place - David Demorest of Battle Ground Academy
5th Place - Peyton Woodard of Nashville Christian School
220 Weight Class
1st Place - Gabe Fisher of Montgomery Bell Academy
2nd Place - Jaden Potts of Nashville Christian School
3rd Place - Bobby Council of Franklin Road Academy
4th Place - Jeremiah Rhames of Battle Ground Academy
285 Weight Class
1st Place - Max Fisher of Montgomery Bell Academy
2nd Place - Devin Lively of Friendship Christian School
4th Place - Abraham Cromartie of Father Ryan
