MBA vs Father Ryan wrestling
David Russell

The Division II wrestling state championships took place at Montgomery Bell Academy over the weekend, and several local wrestlers came away with state titles. 

Let's take a look at some of the top results from Nashville-area wrestlers from the weekend: 

106 Weight Class  

2nd Place - Tanner Tran of Father Ryan

5th Place - Cash Waymire of Brentwood Academy

6th Place - Luke Brock of Montgomery Bell Academy

113 Weight Class

3rd Place - Ethan Lampert of Father Ryan

6th Place - Luke Johns of Montgomery Bell Academy

120 Weight Class

1st Place - Joe Calvin of Father Ryan

3rd Place - Hudson Frazier of Montgomery Bell Academy

5th Place - Brycen Jones of Goodpasture

126 Weight Class

3rd Place - Brody Gobbell of Father Ryan

132 Weight Class 

1st Place - Casen Roark of Father Ryan

4th Place - Andrew Connow of Pope John Paul II

5th Place - Jake Frazier of Montgomery Bell Academy

138 Weight Class

4th Place - Aron Tenpenny of Father Ryan

6th Place - Bo Donnelly of Brentwood Academy

145 Weight Class

1st Place - Chancery Deane of Father Ryan

3rd Place - Tyson Wolcott of Friendship Christian School

4th Place - Mac Russ of Montgomery Bell Academy

5th Place - Jack Ward of Brentwood Academy

152 Weight Class

3rd Place - Chase Eakes of Friendship Christian School

4th Place - Sawyer Rutherford of Father Ryan

5th Place - Carson Smith of Brentwood Academy

6th Place - Ethan Klindt of Montgomery Bell Academy

160 Weight Class

4th Place - Taylor Wimsatt of Brentwood Academy

6th Place - Griffin Frankfather of Franklin Road Academy

170 Weight Class

2nd Place - Matt Oberlander of Father Ryan

6th Place - Ian Carlig of Battle Ground Academy

182 Weight Class

2nd Place - Johnothon Moore of Montgomery Bell Academy

3rd Place - Brody Belville of Brentwood Academy

195 Weight Class

1st Place - Browning Trainer of Montgomery Bell Academy

3rd Place - Tim Brunet of Father Ryan

4th Place - David Demorest of Battle Ground Academy

5th Place - Peyton Woodard of Nashville Christian School

220 Weight Class

1st Place - Gabe Fisher of Montgomery Bell Academy

2nd Place - Jaden Potts of Nashville Christian School

3rd Place - Bobby Council of Franklin Road Academy

4th Place - Jeremiah Rhames of Battle Ground Academy

285 Weight Class

1st Place - Max Fisher of Montgomery Bell Academy

2nd Place - Devin Lively of Friendship Christian School

4th Place - Abraham Cromartie of Father Ryan