Brentwood has a young team, but it didn’t get rattled against Columbia.
The Lady Bruins rallied from a one-point deficit to beat the Lady Lions 66-60 in overtime in a Region 6-4A semifinal at Hillsboro on Monday night.
Brentwood (24-6) visits Hillsboro (18-8) in the championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Bruins lost to the Lady Burros twice during the regular season, both games decided by three points or less.
Brentwood trailed Columbia 60-59 in OT before closing with a 7-0 spurt.
“I thought the girls showed great composure being a very young team – our 12 girls are basically freshmen and sophomores,” Brentwood coach Marcel Williams said. “I thought in the second half our defense broke down.”
Brentwood led by 16 points at the end of the first quarter, but Columbia (16-13) battled back.
Kayla Crawford’s 3-pointer from the left wing with eight seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime tied at 57.
Brentwood sophomore guard Ella Ryan led all scorers with 25 points, including three 3-pointers.
“Just got to stay with it, be consistent and keep your team in it and give them as much energy as you can,’ Ryan said. “It’s all about heart.”
Paige Morris added 12 points for the Lady Bruins, who made seven shots from 3-point range.
Kiyanah Edwards led Columbia with 19 points, including five 3-pointers.
Crawford added 12 for the District 12-4A champions, who made eight 3-pointers.
“It was a great comeback,” Columbia coach Megan Moore said. “Nobody wants the season to end. I have the best young women, on and off the court.”
Hillsboro 34, Nolensville 30
The Lady Burros extended their win streak to 13 in a defensive battle with the Lady Knights in the other semifinal.
“We take pride in our defense, always have,” Hillsboro coach Cherish Stringfield said. “You have to be able to lock teams down.”
The Lady Burros are seeking their first state tournament appearance since 2009 when they won the Class AAA title with a 35-1 record.
Hillsboro’s Latazia Williamson, a 6-foot-1 Gardner-Webb signee, grabbed 15 rebounds.
“It feels great (to still be alive), but I’m not satisfied,” Williamson said. “We want to go to state this year.”
The middle hitter made it to state in volleyball last season.
Nolensville sophomore point guard Leilani Washington led all scorers with 13 points.
“I feel like both teams played great defense,” Washington said.
The Lady Knights improved from 9-18 last year to 21-8 this season.
“I tell ya, I never thought his group would win this many, to be honest with you,” Nolensville coach Chris Ladd said. “They’ve come a lot further than I ever thought they would. I need to do a better job scheduling some teams that are more like a Hillsboro so we can get used to that playing style.”
Nolensville rattled off 12 straight wins from Jan. 6 to the district semifinals.
In the quarterfinals on Friday, Nolensville defeated Franklin 54-47 in overtime, Hillsboro won 42-27 over Independence, Columbia beat Overton 56-33, and Brentwood took the Battle of the Woods 64-45 over Ravenwood.
