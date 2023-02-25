Baylor twins Ellie and Emery Carico guarded Jaloni Cambridge on Friday night.
It was Mission Impossible.
Cambridge scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds, leading top-ranked Ensworth to a 56-46 win over visiting Baylor in a Division II-AA quarterfinal.
“The hardest I’ve ever guarded before,” Ellie Carico said of the Ensworth point guard. “She’s the best player that I’ve ever played against. She’s really talented and unstoppable.”
ESPN ranks the Miss Basketball finalist as the nation’s top junior.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley were in the front row watching the two-time Miss Basketball.
On Thursday, No. 5 LSU (26-1) beat Vanderbilt in Nashville and No. 1 South Carolina (28-0) defeated Tennessee in Knoxville.
“Her handles are amazing and she can finish around the goal under any circumstances,” Carico said of the 5-foot-6 junior. “She can shoot it from everywhere. She’s the fastest player.”
Ensworth (26-4), the defending champion, will play Briarcrest (27-4) in Friday’s semifinals at Tennessee Tech.
Baylor (17-12) fell behind by 15 points early in the fourth quarter before narrowing the gap to 43-37 on Hadleigh Wharton’s steal and layup with 3:33 left.
Then Cambridge turned it up a notch, scoring nine straight points to stretch the Lady Tigers’ lead to 52-39, and Ensworth led by double digits the rest of the way.
“She’s very solid and kind of the heartbeat of our team,” Ensworth coach Mary Taylor Cowles said. “She takes a deep breath and kind of handles it for us, and she’s done a phenomenal job for us.”
Baylor beat Ensworth 64-56 in mid-December when Cambridge sprained her ankle in the third quarter.
The Lady Tigers’ 19-game winning streak ended Saturday when third-ranked Harpeth Hall edged Ensworth 55-53 in the Middle Region Championship.
Ensworth led by six with about four minutes to go in that game when Cambridge fouled out for the first time in her career after getting a technical for raising her hands to the Lady Tigers coaches and fans in celebration after scoring eight consecutive points.
“I would never do anything towards another player,” Cambridge said. “It’s just the heat of the moment. Anyone’s gonna feel that, you’ve just got to get excited.”
Cambridge said it was frustrating, but also a learning experience.
“If you’re not struggling, then you’re not working hard enough,” Cambridge said.
Cambridge’s family is overflowing with basketball talent.
Her oldest sister, Jordyn, plays at Vanderbilt. Her sister, Kennedy, is a freshman at Kentucky.
Her brothers, Desmond and Devan, play for Arizona State.
Her dad, Desmond, played for Alabama A&M from 1999-2002 and Whites Creek before that.
He set NCAA Division I single-season records with 160 steals and 5.52 steals per game in 2002.
Her dad also scored a career-high 50 points against Texas Southern that season.
“She’s a heck of a player,” Baylor coach John Gibson said of Jaloni. “She can score mid-way, she can get to the goal, she can create for others.”
Wharton led the Lady Red Raiders with 22 points. Riley Oleksik and Bella White added 10 each.
The loss ended Baylor’s four-game winning streak.
Ensworth started strong taking a 14-2 lead, but Baylor answered with a 9-0 run in the first quarter.
The Lady Red Raiders trailed by four late in the first half when the Lady Tigers pulled away with a 9-0 run that increased their lead to 32-19 in the third quarter.
“Our defense was way better than last game,” Cambridge said. “Film shows. I mean, film never lies. Our energy was better. Throughout the season, it shows how much we’ve come together with or without me. We’ve all been great.”
Cambridge reportedly has offers from South Carolina, UConn, Tennessee, Baylor, Florida, Oregon, Louisville and Texas A&M.
She was the DII-AA Tournament Most Valuable Player last season.
Local Division II-A Scores:
MTCS 62 Trinity Christian 59
King's Academy 71 Providence Christian 62
CAK 53 Nashville Christian 29
Local Division II-AA Scores:
Briarcrest 42 Father Ryan 32
Knoxville Catholic 53 Brentwood Academy 37
Harpeth Hall 61 Hutchison 37
