The Ensworth girls basketball program fell just short in their quest to win back-to-back (and four out of the last five) Division II-AA state championships on Saturday, losing to Knoxville Catholic 64-59 in the title game at the Eblen Center in Cookeville.
Ensworth's (27-5) Jaloni Cambridge, the nation's top-ranked player in the junior class, scored a game-high 41 points and corralled a game-best 13 rebounds. But it wasn't enough as the Tigers ran into foul trouble and cold shooting.
Cambridge started out the afternoon hot, scoring or assisting on Ensworth's first 12 points. The two-time (and expected three-time) reigning Miss Basketball winner scored four straight points in less than 20 seconds with just over two minutes left to cut the Knoxville Catholic lead to 57-56, but it was as close as the Tigers would get.
Cambridge finished the game 15-41 from the field and 9-13 from the free throw line, but she made just two of her 13 3-point attempts. She also notched two steals as the point of attack on defense for the Tigers.
Knoxville Catholic (20-13) was paced by tournament MVP Sydney Mains, also a Miss Basketball finalist, who scored 33 points on 8-16 shooting and a 12-15 mark from the free throw line. Mains also grabbed six rebounds in leading the Fighting Irish to their first-ever state title.
Freshmen Nori Jamison and Alana Wells joined Cambridge on the All-Tournament team.
In the semifinals, Ensworth defeated Briarcrest 73-58 behind a game-high 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists from Cambridge and 23 points from Jamison.
Harpeth Hall (25-5) fell to Knoxville Catholic 56-46 in the semifinals. Taylor McCall led the Bears with 16 points and five rebounds, while Ava Krumwiede added 10 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.
