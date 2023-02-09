The 2023 NBA trade deadline involved a slurry of last-minute deals on Thursday afternoon, and several local alums were among the many players traded.
Former Franklin High School and Lipscomb University star Garrison Mathews was traded alongside Bruno Fernando from the Houston Rockets to the Atlanta Hawks. In return, the Rockets received Justin Holiday, Frank Kaminsky, and two second round draft picks.
Mathews, whose salary was fully guaranteed by Houston in March, was averaging 4.8 points in 13.4 minutes per game, a significant step down from last season when he scored 10 points per contest as a regular member of the Rockets rotation.
Ensworth product James Wiseman's tumultuous tenure with the Golden State Warriors has finally come to an end. Selected as the number two overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Wiseman 60 games with the Warriors before being traded to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-team deal where the Warriors received Kevin Knox and five second round picks and the Atlanta Hawks received Saddiq Bey.
Wiseman missed all of last season, in which the Warriors won the NBA championship, with a knee injury. This season, he has split time with Golden State's G-League affiliate the Santa Cruz Warriors. In his 21 games with Golden State this year, he has averaged 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Former Vanderbilt big man Damian Jones was involved in a three-team, eight-player, four-draft pick trade. Jones went from the Los Angles Lakers to the Utah Jazz alongside Russell Westbrook, Juan Toscano-Anderson and a first round pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves received Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and three second round picks, and the Lakers got back D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt.
