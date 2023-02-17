The high school basketball postseason is fully underway, and teams from across Williamson County and the Nashville-area are in win-or-go-home situations.
We have rounded up the action that has happened so far heading into a weekend slate that is full of district and regional tournament games.
District 9-2A
The Fairview girls defeated White House Heritage 71-40 at Fairview in the play-in game.
District 8-3A
In the girls first round on Monday night, Page defeated Spring Hill 72-33. On Tuesday night in the boys first round, Spring Hill defeated Tullahoma 58-56.
District 10-3A
The Hillwood girls defeated Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet 41-15 in the first round, while the boys won 78-56 over Valor Prep.
District 11-4A
In the girls play-in game, the four-seed Overton defeated the five-seed Centennial 54-43. For the boys, four-seed Brentwood won 60-22 over five-seed Overton
District 12-4A
In the boys play-in, five-seed Summit took down four-seed Columbia Central 50-47 on a last-second 3-pointer. In the girls bracket, four-seed Ravenwood beat five-seed Summit 53-50.
Division II, District 3-A
In the girls first round last week, Columbia Academy defeated BGA 64-50 and Providence Christian won over GCA 67-40. In the boys first round, Webb beat FRA 80-67, GCA won 54-49 over Providence Christian, and BGA defeated MTCS 77-37.
In the second round, which took place at Columbia Academy, the Webb boys beat GCA 72-66 and Columbia Academy won over BGA 78-72. BGA then took down GCA 74-50 in the consolation game.
In the regional quarterfinals, BGA fell to Davidson Academy 42-39, and GCA lost to Goodpasture 60-44.
Division II, District 4-A
Nashville Christian boys lost 61-42 vs Friendship Christian in the second round. Meanwhile the girls took home the district title with a 37-26 win over Goodpasture in the semifinals and a 46-42 win over Clarksville Academy in the title game.
Division II, Middle Region Class AA
Father Ryan girls won over St. Cecilia (no score reported), while Lipscomb Academy beat Pope Prep 49-35. On the boys side, Father Ryan won over Pope Prep 61-53.
In the second round, the Father Ryan girls defeated CPA 38-36 and Brentwood Academy won 54-40 over Lipscomb Academy. In the boys second round, Lipscomb Academy defeated Ensworth 63-47 and CPA won over Father Ryan 54-41.
Stay tuned for full updates and photo galleries from this weekend's games.
