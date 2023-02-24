BA-Father Ryan girls basketball
Andy Collignon

Before another full weekend of high school hoops action takes place, let's take a look at some of this week results across Williamson County and the Nashville-area:

District 8-3A

The Page girls lost to Lawrence County 70-64 in the consolation match. In the boys championship game, the Patriots also fell to Lawrence County 57-54. 

Division II, Middle Region Class A

On Tuesday in the first round of the Division II-A girls tournament, Nashville Christian defeated FACS 63-31, MTCS won 55-43 over Boyd Buchanan, and Providence Christian beat USJ.

In the boys first round on Wednesday, Davidson Academy beat FACS by two, 58-56, while top-ranked Goodpasture won 66-50 over St. George's.  

Division II, Middle Region Class AA

The Division II-AA tournaments followed the same format, with the girls beginning on Tuesday and the boys following suit on Wednesday.

In the girls first round, Father Ryan beat St. Agnes 49-14 and Brentwood Academy won 44-36 over Knoxville Webb. 

On the boys side, CPA defeated Christian Brothers 57-51 and Lipscomb Academy won 73-70 over Knoxville Catholic. 

The Division II state playoffs will continue on Friday and Saturday until there are the final four teams remaining in each class. Those teams will then advance to the state championships on March 2-4 in Cookeville at the Eblen Center.

The Division I regional quarterfinals will also take place on Friday and Saturday, with the semifinals and finals set for next week. 

Check back for a full recap of the weekend's events on Monday. 