It was a busy weekend for the high school basketball world as district tournaments were in full swing. With action taking place all across Williamson County and the Nashville-area, let's take a took at the results:
District 9-2A
The Page girls lost to Lincoln County 50-35 in the semifinals, while the boys defeated Spring Hill 54-32.
The Page girls will play in the consolation game on Monday at 6 p.m. vs Lawrence County. The Patriot boys will take on Lawrence County on Tuesday night at 7:30 in the championship.
District 11-4A
Hillsboro won the girls championship 40-33 over Brentwood, while the top-ranked Burros won the boys title 45-40 over Centennial.
In the consolation games, Franklin girls defeated Overton 49-45 and the Admiral boys won 55-50 vs Brentwood.
In the semifinals, the Brentwood girls won over Franklin 59-45 and the Hillsboro girls defeated Overton 63-21. In the boys semifinals, Hillsboro beat Brentwood 54-39 and Centennial won the Battle of Franklin 51-38.
District 12-4A
In the girls championship, Nolensville fell to Columbia 44-37. For the boys championship, Independence won 66-57 over Ravenwood.
In the consolation games, Ravenwood girls defeated Independence 60-51 and the Nolensville girls beat Summit 54-33.
In the semifinals, Nolensville's girls beat Ravenwood 64-39 and Columbia 49 defeated Independence 49-42. On the boys side, Independence won 84-57 over Summit 57 and Ravenwood beat Nolensville 64-35.
Division II, Middle Region Class A
Nashville Christian's girls team lost to MTCS 53-45 in the semifinals, but won the consolation game 53-48 over Providence Christian. The Eagles will take on the fourth-place team from the West Region on Feb. 21.
Division II, Middle Region Class AA
In the girls championship game, Harpeth Hall defeated top-ranked Ensworth 55-53. In the boys championship, Brentwood Academy won over MBA 67-44.
In the consolation games, the BA girls won 47-36 over Father Ryan and Lipscomb Academy defeated CPA in the boys consolation game.
In the semifinals, the Ensworth girls defeated Father Ryan 51-33 and the Harpeth Hall girls won 58-51 over Brentwood Academy. On the boys side, BA defeated Lipscomb Academy 63-51 and MBA won 71-59 over CPA.
