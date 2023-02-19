2-17-23 HHS v BHS Boys-9.jpg
Deb Scally

It was a busy weekend for the high school basketball world as district tournaments were in full swing. With action taking place all across Williamson County and the Nashville-area, let's take a took at the results:

District 9-2A

In the boys championship game, Fairview dominated Cheatham County 61-37. 
 
In the girls consolation game, Fairview fell to Harpeth 57-43. 
 
The Fairview girls lost to Sycamore 51-26 in the semifinals, while the Fairview boys won 51-44 over Harpeth. 

District 8-3A

The Page girls lost to Lincoln County 50-35 in the semifinals, while the boys defeated Spring Hill 54-32. 

The Page girls will play in the consolation game on Monday at 6 p.m. vs Lawrence County. The Patriot boys will take on Lawrence County on Tuesday night at 7:30 in the championship. 

District 11-4A

Hillsboro won the girls championship 40-33 over Brentwood, while the top-ranked Burros won the boys title 45-40 over Centennial. 

In the consolation games, Franklin girls defeated Overton 49-45 and the Admiral boys won 55-50 vs Brentwood. 

In the semifinals, the Brentwood girls won over Franklin 59-45 and the Hillsboro girls defeated Overton 63-21. In the boys semifinals, Hillsboro beat Brentwood 54-39 and Centennial won the Battle of Franklin 51-38. 

District 12-4A

In the girls championship, Nolensville fell to Columbia 44-37. For the boys championship, Independence won 66-57 over Ravenwood. 

In the consolation games, Ravenwood girls defeated Independence 60-51 and the Nolensville girls beat Summit 54-33. 

In the semifinals, Nolensville's girls beat Ravenwood 64-39 and Columbia 49 defeated Independence 49-42. On the boys side, Independence won 84-57 over Summit 57 and Ravenwood beat Nolensville 64-35. 

Division II, Middle Region Class A

Nashville Christian's girls team lost to MTCS 53-45 in the semifinals, but won the consolation game 53-48 over Providence Christian. The Eagles will take on the fourth-place team from the West Region on Feb. 21. 

Division II, Middle Region Class AA

In the girls championship game, Harpeth Hall defeated top-ranked Ensworth 55-53. In the boys championship, Brentwood Academy won over MBA 67-44. 

In the consolation games, the BA girls won 47-36 over Father Ryan and Lipscomb Academy defeated CPA in the boys consolation game. 

In the semifinals, the Ensworth girls defeated Father Ryan 51-33 and the Harpeth Hall girls won 58-51 over Brentwood Academy. On the boys side, BA defeated Lipscomb Academy 63-51 and MBA won 71-59 over CPA. 