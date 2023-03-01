The showdown is set for the top two Class 4A teams in the state.
Top-ranked Hillsboro and No. 2 Independence both won their Region 6-4A boys semifinals Tuesday night.
Independence (29-4) pulled away in the second half of a 63-32 rout of Nolensville at Hillsboro.
Catapulted by a 15-0 run, Hillsboro (25-3) rallied for its 11th straight victory in a 61-53 victory over Ravenwood.
The top two teams in the Associated Press’ final poll will clash in the region championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro.
“They’re a great team,” Independence coach Mark Wilkins said of Hillsboro. “They’ve only lost three games for a reason. They defend so well, and we’re going to have our hands full Thursday.”
In Friday’s quarterfinals, Independence beat Brentwood 55-44 to break a school record for wins.
“I didn’t even know that,” Eagles guard Jett Montgomery said. “I was expecting it was coming up because we’ve had a great season and that season we broke was an amazing season, so it’s an honor to break it. Definitely a great milestone.”
The 2015-16 Eagles held the old record at 27-4.
Indy and Nolensville (15-15) were tied at 21 early in the third quarter when the Eagles went on 32-5 run to take control.
“I think creating turnovers more than anything else,” Wilkins said of the spark for the big run. “I think that’s kind of been our calling card all year long. Getting deflections, getting big rebounds.”
Montgomery and guard Tylan Lewis led the Eagles with 17 points each. Center Matt Witt added 15.
Next comes Hillsboro.
“It’s going to be a fun game,” Lewis said. “I love games like this. I love competing with high level [teams], so it’s gonna be one to come to.”
Jaden Clark, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, was the only Knight in double figures with 15 points.
“They’ve got skills everywhere,” Clark said of Indy. “They’ve got a nice point guard (Montgomery). He does not miss. They’ve got a nice big man (Witt), you know (6-6). Really strong. Curly-haired dude (Lewis) gets a lot of rebounds. Also, great coaching.”
Drew Giudice was the fourth coach in five years for Nolensville.
“For us, this was a really good first year,” Giudice said. “We’re a lot better than we were in June, and we’re a lot better than we were in September, December and January. Nobody was expecting us to play tonight.”
Hillsboro rallies to beat Ravenwood
Hillsboro was trailing Ravenwood 23-18 midway through the second quarter when it rallied with a 15-0 run.
“They just kept believing. Been doing it all year,” Burros coach Rodney Thweatt said. “They’ve been finding ways all year. Once we got up 28-23, they had to go man, and I thought that played into our favor.”
Thweatt played his former team in an elimination game for the third time.
“Love that staff over there,” Thweatt said. “Nothing but respect for what they did taking over when I left. Actually, I think they escalated the program.”
Thweatt coached the first four teams at Ravenwood before coming over to Hillsboro in 2006.
Guard Cortez Graham led the Burros with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and backcourt mate Arnez Anderson added 16 points, including three 3s.
Hillsboro will try to avenge a season-ending 47-46 loss to Indy in last year’s region quarterfinal.
“That’s real personal,” said Graham, who injured his ankle against the Eagles last year. “We got them this summer twice, but the summer really doesn’t matter.”
Anderson will try to contain Montgomery.
Tyren Fisher added 12 points for Hillsboro.
Rocco Lamuno led three Raptors (17-15) in double figures with 13 points. Brett Shelby added 12 and Evan Gainer scored 11.
“They’ve got size, they’ve got athleticism, they’re well-coached,” Raptors coach Patrick Whitlock said of Hillsboro. “They’re a team that has a chance to make a really deep run, if not win it.”
In Friday’s quarterfinals, Nolensville defeated Centennial 61-56, Hillsboro pounded Summit 74-34 and Ravenwood downed Franklin 59-49.
Other Nashville-area and Williamson County Scores from Tuesday:
Class 4A:
Green Hill 52 Beech 49
Hendersonville 52 Lebanon 49
Dickson County 59 Northwest 42
Blackman 50 Cane Ridge 33
LaVergne 50 Rockvale 42
Class 3A:
MLK 54 Portland 38
Murfreesboro Central 47 Hillwood 43
Stone Memorial 72 Spring Hill 49
Class 2A:
Fairview 55 WH Heritage 45
Cascade 73 Whites Creek 54
Pearl Cohn 69 top-ranked and undefeated East Nashville 64
