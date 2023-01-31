There are only one or two weeks left in the regular season so here’s an update on the basketball teams from South Nashville in addition to a look at the district/region races:
Hillsboro Boys
When Rodney Thweatt made Hillsboro’s schedule, the toughest in his 16 years of coaching there, he couldn’t have foreseen what would happen next.
Nobody could have.
Leading scorer Caden Herron (16 ppg, 6.5 rpg, top defender) suffered a spinal cord injury in an August auto accident on Blue Hole Road in Antioch that left the 6-foot-6 senior paralyzed.
Yet, somehow the Burros are 18-3 with a 4-0 record in District 11-4A. They are currently ranked second in the AP Class 4A poll.
“Oh gosh, trying to put those two together has been tough, and we couldn’t imagine it without him,” Thweatt said. “We made our schedule based upon having a certain level of age and experience and obviously it didn’t work out that way.”
Sophomore Xavier Washington (9 ppg) replaced Herron in the lineup.
Hillsboro players wear Ball for Caden warmup shirts before the games.
“I think a lot of it has to do with his inspiration and how much they looked up to him as a leader,” Thweatt said. “Having him on the sideline has just been great for the team and myself.”
Herron has been at all the Burros’ games, his smile lighting up the bench.
His mother, Angela, started a GoFundMe drive to raise money to help pay for his medical bills.
Herron has had some pain and movement, but it’s unknown how much he can recover.
His best friend, senior forward Trey Johnson, is averaging 20 points per game.
Sophomore point guard Cortez Graham (11 ppg) and sophomore post Tyren Fisher (9 ppg) have been steady contributors.
Hillsboro suffered back-to-back losses to defending Class 2A champion East Nashville (19-0) and 2022 Division II-A runner-up Goodpasture (21-1) before rebounding with four straight wins.
East Nashville beat the Burros 51-44 and Goodpasture won a 76-74 heartbreaker in triple overtime at Hillsboro.
“Oh my goodness, daunting to say the least,” Thweatt said. “I thought we were outstanding against Goodpasture. I’ve never seen that many people in that (East Nashville) gym before.”
Hillsboro starts three sophomores, one junior and one senior.
“Maybe they’re too young to blink,” Thweatt said.
As always, Hillsboro is winning on the strength of its defense, mainly half-court man-to-man. And a lot of intangibles.
“Their togetherness, family mentality, being drawn together by adversity has given them a refuse-to-lose type mentality in a lot of situations,” Thweatt said. “I can’t count how many Division I players have been on teams that we’ve played this year. A lot of close games, a lot of resiliency.”
Thweatt believes the Burros are in one of the state’s toughest districts.
“Anytime you’ve got to bounce around against Brentwood, Franklin and Centennial: well-coached, highly skilled teams that have great followings,” Thweatt said. “Great rivalries every night. Gyms are packed. Overton is a rival of ours.”
First-place Hillsboro holds a half-game lead over Centennial.
Hillsboro Girls
Hillsboro (12-7) is rebuilding after losing three starters from last year’s 23-4 Class 4A Sectional team.
But it looks more like reloading.
“This season has been getting everyone re-acclimated to the process of trying to win a championship,” Hillsboro coach Cherish Stringfield said. “We’re right where we need to be heading into the last weeks of the season.”
Senior guard Kamil Washum (15 ppg), who has about five junior college offers, leads Hillsboro in scoring.
Senior post Latazia Williamson, a Gardner-Webb signee, is averaging 12.5 ppg and 10 rpg.
“(Latazia) is 6-2 and can jump out of the gym,” Stringfield said.
Freshman point guard Eboni Donaldson (6 apg), the 2022 Metro middle school all-star game MVP, is adjusting to the speed of high school basketball.
“For all intents and purposes, I would say she (was) probably the best eighth-grader coming out of MNPS last season,” Stringfield said.
Senior guard Kimora Lockett has a couple junior college offers.
The Lady Burros are known for their multiple defenses.
“Any player can have a bad shooting night, right,” Stringfield said. “Sometimes your offense just stalls, but your defense should never stall. Defense is just work ethic and understanding (the importance of) doing your job.”
First-place Hillsboro (6-0) has a half-game lead over Brentwood in District 11-4A.
“I think it will be a repeat from last year,” said Stringfield, whose team won the district title on a coin flip with Brentwood last year.
Hillsboro will host the district and Region 6 tournaments this season.
Stringfield is in her 12th season at Hillsboro after three years at Centennial.
Hillwood Boys
Hillwood is at a crossroads. The 64-year-old school will close this spring before moving to the new James Lawson campus in the fall.
“We’re looking forward to finishing this season, but we’re also looking forward to what’s coming up for us,” Hillwood coach and athletic director Pete Froedden said.
Hillwood (16-7, 6-2) is third behind Murfreesboro Central Magnet and M.L. King in District 10-3A.
“I think we are for sure known for our defense,” Froedden said.
Wing Calvin Goliday (20 ppg, 7 rpg), the 2022 district MVP, leads the Hilltoppers in scoring.
“He’s one of the few guys that can score at all three levels,” Froedden said of the 6-3 senior. “He shoots about 37% from 3, he’s really good in the mid-range and he can finish at the basket.”
Senior point guard Derek Curtis is averaging 15 ppg and 5 apg.
“He’s a tough little guy that doesn’t back down from anybody, and he battles every possession,” Froedden said.
Hillwood lost 6-4 Malik Hines to an ACL injury during a pickup game in the preseason.
“We sure miss Malik,” Froedden said. “He would have been a huge difference in how we play and probably a lot of outcomes in games.”
Blake Palmer (8ppg, 7 rpg), a 6-4 post, is filling the void left by Hines’ absence.
Froedden is in his fourth season at Hillwood after coming over from Centennial.
“From where we started to where we are, has been incredible,” said Froedden, who inherited a 2-18 team in 2019. “It was not in great shape when we got it, and I’m not saying we’re completely over the hump, but our culture has definitely changed. We always talk about forming, storming, norming and performing.”
The program is transitioning from storming to norming, where it’s normal to do the positive things that the Hilltoppers are doing.
Hillwood Girls
Senior Kiyah Starks has been averaging about 18 ppg since the Christmas break for Hillwood (6-15).
Starks erupted for a career-high 30 points in a 58-17 win at Hume-Fogg three weeks ago.
“She plays everything from point guard down to the five,” Hillwood coach Brad Bishop said. “She can play all the positions. She’s a late bloomer.”
Guards Mia Andrews and Rubi Cano are both averaging about 10 ppg.
“The majority of our team had never played before high school, so we’re literally trying to teach the game at the same time as we game plan,” Bishop said. “So we’ve got a lot of kids that are growing up right in front of us.”
Hillwood (5-4) is fourth in District 10-3A behind Murfreesboro Central, Maplewood and Valor Prep.
“Murfreesboro Central brings a whole different dynamic than a lot of our Metro districts before,” Bishop said. “They’ve got two players, I believe, that have already signed. Maplewood is extremely athletic, and they get after it.”
This will be the final Hillwood girls team before moving into the new school at James Lawson.
“I’m a native Nashvillian, so I’ve played in this gym,” said Bishop, a former MBA guard in the late ’80s. “I tell them you’re going to be immortalized because you’re going to be the last one to ever play here. We’re getting down to the last stretch here.”
Hillwood’s last memorable run was the 1997 substate team.
Bishop, a former assistant at Hillsboro and Harpeth Hall, is in his fourth season at Hillwood.
Overton Boys
The Bobcats are 8-12, an improvement from last year when they suffered through a 3-24 season, losing their last 17 games.
But Overton coach John Hopson wants more.
“It’s been ok, but we’re not where we want to be,” Hopson said. “We’re still optimistic that we can finish a little bit stronger in the district.”
Hopson said the team needs to improve on its rebounding and decision-making.
Combo guards William Carter (22 ppg), Donovan Bender (13 ppg) and 5-6 Pope John Paul II transfer Kyree Christian (10 ppg) lead the inexperienced Bobcats in scoring.
“(William) is a solid shooter, and he’s really crafty around the basket,” Hopson said of the 6-3 junior who is Overton’s tallest player. “We’re not a very big team.”
Overton (0-4) is last in District 11-4A behind Hillsboro, Centennial, Franklin and Brentwood.
Hopson, a former assistant at M.L. King and Maplewood, is in his fifth year with the Bobcats.
Overton Girls
The Lady Bobcats (9-9) have made impressive strides under Kim Gaines, who returned as coach this season.
Gaines coached Overton previously from 1991-99.
“We’ve won nine games, and we haven’t done that in the past three years combined because we won three games last year and (five) the year before that,” Gaines said. “I had a great group of freshmen come in from Oliver (Middle School), and I’m starting three of them.”
Freshman point guard Kennedy Thornton (14 ppg, 6 apg) is one of the best players to come though Overton recently.
“We don’t have any seniors, and I’m starting three freshmen, one sophomore and a junior,” Gaines said.
Junior guard Lily Tickle (12 ppg), a three-sport athlete who also plays volleyball and softball, erupted for a career-high 26 points in Tuesday’s loss at Franklin.
Overton must improve its defense and rebounding.
The Lady Bobcats struggle against the Williamson County teams in District 11-4A.
Overton is in fourth place in the five-team league behind Hillsboro, Brentwood and Franklin.
Montgomery Bell Academy
MBA (18-3) is a work in progress after waiting for football players to join the team after the Big Red made a long run to the football state championship game.
“I think we’ve got a good balance offensively,” MBA coach Kevin Anglin said. “We’ve got a number of guys who can chip in, so oftentimes we’ll have different heroes on different nights. For the most part, we’ve been sound defensively.”
Guard Marcel Reed, a Texas A&M commit in football as a quarterback, leads the Big Red in scoring at 16 ppg.
“If he focused solely on basketball, he’s a college player at some level, a Division I player at some level,” Anglin said. “He had a couple offers early on his sophomore year, but it became obvious he was going to be a football guy.”
Senior Josh Roberts, a 6-5 forward, and sophomore Kevin Die’ both average about 10 ppg.
“We’re reasonably young,” Anglin said. “We start three seniors, but that’s about all we've got. We’ve got two sophomore guards that play a bunch.”
MBA (8-1) is second behind Brentwood Academy (7-0) in the Division II-AA Middle Region.
“Probably the biggest thing is taking care of the basketball,” Anglin said when asked about the Jan. 17 loss to BA. “We went on a run in the middle of the second quarter where we had four or five turnovers and all of them turned into layups on the other end, almost like pick sixes in football.”
Anglin is in his 20th season at MBA, where he owns a 339-213 record.
Harpeth Hall
Amy Josephson has made lightning-quick progress at Harpeth Hall.
She inherited a team that finished 5-14 in 2021 and went 15-14 during her first year as coach last season.
Things are even better this year with Harpeth Hall (18-4) off to one of its best starts in years.
“Winning 15 in year one was huge, but the girls really bought in to what we were selling,” Josephson said. “A lot of our kids, basketball is not their No. 1 sport. They’re just out there because they love to play.”
Last February in the regular-season finale, Harpeth Hall earned its first win over tradition-rich Brentwood Academy since 2014, ending an 18-game losing streak in the series.
“Last year, we really focused on defense because we knew defense would win us games, so we had to re-teach everything how we wanted to do it,” Josephson said. “The kids are very smart and determined so they bought in to everything that we were saying.”
This year the Bears spend more time working on shooting in addition to offensive fundamentals and schemes.
Sophomore Ava Krumwiede, a 6-1 guard, leads the Bears in scoring at 13.6 ppg and averages 6.3 rpg.
Junior point guard Charlotte Myers (13.1 ppg, 3.5 apg, 38.1% 3pfg), senior forward Anna Echols (10.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.9 apg, 3.7 spg) and junior center Taylor McCall (9.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg) round out a balanced attack.
Myers (Dartmouth) and McCall (William & Mary) are lacrosse commits.
The Division II-AA Middle Region includes defending state champion Ensworth and runner-up Lipscomb Academy.
Ensworth point guard Jaloni Cambridge is the nation’s No. 1-rated junior prospect in ESPN’s rankings.
“She’s extremely fast,” Josephson said. “When we were playing them, our camera couldn’t even keep up with her. She is very selfless.”
Josephson is 155-47 in seven seasons, including previous stops at Riverdale and Moore County.
Christ Presbyterian Academy Boys
Good shooting is a cornerstone of CPA’s program, and it’s helped the Lions get off to a 18-6 start.
“It’s one of the things that our program and culture are built upon,” CPA coach Kevin Maggard said. “How we want to space the floor and shoot it is something we start all the way from the sixth-grade level to high school.”
Senior 6-4 forward Ryan Vollero (16.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg), sophomore guard Gunnar Lewis (14.5 ppg), senior guard Jack Fry (11.4) and 6-4 junior forward Maddux Routh (10.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg) lead CPA in scoring.
“We have pretty much balanced scoring,” Maggard said. “Based upon how the game is played out and the rhythm of the game, those four guys have been solid contributors for us across the board.”
The Lions have rebuilt quickly after losing all five starters from last year.
CPA has been known for its prowess from three-point range for a long time and this year is no exception.
The Lions made a season-high 18 of 46 from beyond the arc in a 97-66 win at Greenwood (Ky.) two weeks ago.
“I felt like we could have had a few more in that situation,” Maggard said. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to shoots 46 3s every night, that’s just not possible, but the idea and the confidence that we want our kids to take of where they want to shoot the ball and how they want to shoot it, we’re fully pouring into that every day in practice.”
The Lions are third behind BA and MBA in the DII-AA Middle Region.
“They’ve both beaten us already and they both have great coaches, cultures, systems and players from Tyler Tanner to Marcel Reed to Jayson Nixon and Kevin Die’,” Maggard said. “Those guys are phenomenal. I’ve told coaches that making the jump to this division is like playing in the ACC. There is no off night.”
CPA moved up to DII-AA from DII-A last season.
Maggard and BA coach Andy Blackston guarded each other in college when Maggard played for Belmont and Blackston was at Lipscomb.
Maggard was promoted from interim to head coach this season after serving as Drew Maddux’s assistant for four seasons.
He was a CPA girls assistant for four seasons and the Davidson Academy boys head coach from 2000-10.
CPA Girls
CPA (15-7) returns one starter, point guard Virginia Glisson (7 ppg, 3 apg), from last year’s 16-10 team. The senior is a great defender.
“We have a lot of talent and ability, we just don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” CPA coach Becky LeGate said. “If we keep working on the things that we need to work on, I’m excited to see where this team will be once we get into the region tournament.”
LeGate uses multiple starting lineups in her 11-player rotation depending on matchups and other factors.
“We have a couple of good posts, we have some good guards,” LeGate said. “We’re still working on finding our identity on the defensive end, but it’s getting better so much faster.”
Freshman forward Lily Morrow (13 ppg) leads CPA in scoring and another freshman, 6-0 post Lucy Haywood, averages 6.9 ppg off the bench.
Ensworth and Harpeth Hall are the top two teams in the DII-AA Middle Region.
“This league is loaded,” LeGate said. “Everybody’s good, everybody’s coached really well.”
Ensworth's Cambridge is the nation’s top-ranked junior.
“Oh my goodness, she can do everything and she does such a great job of getting her teammates involved,” LeGate said. “She’s by far one of the best I’ve ever seen in high school.”
LeGate is in her 13th season at CPA, following 15 at Davidson Academy. She is 616-184 overall, including two state titles at CPA.
Her dad, Weldon Gibbs, coached the Greenbrier girls to 322 wins.
Ensworth Boys
Ensworth (13-10) is up and down this season.
“We’ve obviously struggled a little bit, but I’d like to think we’re closer than the record indicates,” Tigers coach Brad Pierson said.
Senior Pete Daniel, a 6-3 Belmont baseball signee, blocked a last-second shot at the rim, and 6-5 guard Landon Sullivan’s layup with 10 seconds left on a nice assist from guard Devaki Garr left gave Ensworth a 49-48 win at Sparkman on Saturday.
Pierson hopes the Tigers can cut down on turnovers.
Junior guard Nick Hyche (18 ppg) and Garr (17 ppg), a Union signee, lead Ensworth in scoring.
Brentwood Academy leads the DII-AA Middle Region and Ensworth is in seventh at 1-7.
“(BA’s) Tyler Tanner was co-(region) player of the year last year with our senior who graduated, Malik Dia, so he’s probably the best returning player in the league,” Pierson said. “They’ve got some other good players to go along with him, so we’re all probably chasing them.”
Pierson is in his second year as head coach, replacing Ricky Bowers, who won eight state titles, including three at MBA.
“No big changes,” Pierson said of his coaching philosophy. “When you follow in somebody’s footsteps as much success as coach Bowers has had, there’s probably no need for wholesale changes so we’re just trying to keep the ship going in the right direction.”
Pierson was an Ensworth assistant for two seasons before moving up to head coach.
Previously, he was a head coach at Darlington (Ga.) for two years and Sewanee, University of the South.
Ensworth Girls
Top-ranked Ensworth (20-3) is aiming for its fifth state championship under coach Mary Taylor Cowles.
The Lady Tigers also won Division II-AA titles in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
“I feel good (about the start), but we have several good teams in our league and every game we’ve got to be ready to play,” said Cowles, whose team is 10-0 in the Middle Region, giving them a three-game lead over second-place Harpeth Hall.
Point guard Jaloni Cambridge, the nation’s No. 1-rated junior prospect in ESPN’s rankings, leads Ensworth’s state title quest.
“No. 1, her love of the game and her desire to get better,” Cowles said when asked what makes her elite. “She’s one of those players who’s truly not satisfied with her level. I think that’s why she is where she is as far as being the No. 1-ranked player in the country.”
Cambridge averages 28.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4 spg, 4.1 apg and 3.2 deflections per game. She shoots 30% from the 3-point line.
“I like her just as well at the defensive end,” Cowles said. “She can defend the ball, she rebounds, she anticipates, gets out in the passing lanes. She is a supreme athlete.”
Junior forward Jayden Surratt, freshman wing Alana Wells and freshman guard Nori Jamison are all averaging near double figures in points.
“Use your talents to the fullest” is an Ensworth trademark for the team’s multi-sport athletes. Others also excel in music.
A former Western Kentucky coach, Cowles is in her eighth season at Ensworth.
Lipscomb Academy Boys
Mustangs coach Kevin Starks must feel like he’s on the penalty kill in hockey because he’s been so shorthanded.
Six of his top seven players didn’t join the basketball team until December because they were on a state championship run in football.
Lipscomb is 11-10 overall and 3-5 in the DII-AA Middle Region.
“I think we’re still trying to find the groove,” Starks said. “When you don’t have your team together all the time because you’re sharing athletes, like a lot of teams in our league, it takes some time to get in rhythm. But basketball is also a tournament sport and that’s exactly what we’re preparing for.”
Four starters arrived on Dec. 6 due to football.
Forward Bryant Loving, 6-4 forward Hank Brown, guard Dillon Lorrick, guard Kaleb Beasley, point guard Junior Sherrill and freshman point guard Cam Blevins all got a late start in basketball.
Starks was in a similar situation his first two seasons at Lipscomb, but the Mustangs eventually found their groove by making it to the state tournament semifinals last year and the quarterfinals in 2021.
“I think we have to finish games,” Starks said. “We’ve been in our games, and we have the tools to do it. It’s just making basketball decisions.”
Beasley, Blevins, 6-5 forward Myles Sidney and Brown lead the Mustangs in scoring.
Blevins has already established himself as a Division I prospect.
His skill level, poise and basketball IQ make him an elite player.
Brown is an Auburn quarterback signee, while Beasley has committed to Tennessee and Sherrill is going to Vanderbilt.
Lipscomb is fourth in the Middle Region standings.
“I think it’s the best league in the state and I don’t even have to think twice about that,” Starks said. “Think about BA’s top seven or eight players. Seven of them play basketball only.”
Starks won three state titles, took second once and went to eight final fours during 15 years at Harding Academy before becoming a Grace Christian Academy assistant for one season in 2019.
Lipscomb Academy Girls
Lipscomb (10-13) finished second in DII-AA last year after making it deepest postseason run since 1986.
Two starters, guard Bella Shepherd (9.5 ppg) and forward Kate Grogan (9.5 ppg), return from that team.
“We’ve struggled a little bit lately,” said Lipscomb coach Becky Starks, whose team has lost five of its last six. “We’re trying to get over that hump and close some wins. We’ve just got to be able to put 32 full minutes together.”
Sophomore point guard Leah Cohen has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury.
Lipscomb (3-6) is sixth in the eight-team Middle Region.
“It’s a tough league,” Starks said. “Ensworth is very good and trying to guard Jaloni (Cambridge) is extremely difficult. She’s special.”
Starks is a wife-husband duo with Kevin, who coaches the Mustang boys.
“It’s definitely a family affair for us,” Becky said. “We are very busy during basketball season, but we’ve both done this our whole lives and wouldn’t know it any other way, so we love it. Our kids are part of it.”
Both Starks are relationship coaches.
The Lady Mustangs are in a rebuilding year, but that doesn’t mean they won’t heat up at tournament time.
“We lost five kids that were very involved in what we did last year, and we’re young in some spots,” Starks said. “But I love the progress we’re making. With struggle comes growth, and we’ve grown tremendously.”
Starks was Miss Basketball at Hickman County and the Class AA tournament MVP in 1997. She is also Ole Miss’ career 3-point leader with 232 from 1998-2001.
Starks coached at Harding Academy, where she met her husband, from 2003-05 and 2009-19, winning one state title and eight district championships.
Father Ryan Boys
In his 36th season, Doug Bontrager is probably the dean of Nashville coaches.
He’s seen the quality of basketball improve greatly here through the years.
“It’s gone way up, it really has,” Bontrager said. “How many more schools are open now than 30 years ago? There are a lot more kids and everything is a lot more competitive.”
Bontrager said players are more athletic now and there’s a big emphasis on AAU teams in the offseason.
“The biggest changes have been free-flowing play on offense,” Bontrager said. “It used to be you could be a lot more aggressive on defense. The three-point line came in my second or first year.”
Father Ryan (10-13) has a young roster with 12 sophomores this season.
Senior point guard James Hinson (9.1 ppg, 4.5 apg), forward Kam Baah-Slay (9 ppg), guard Carter Lynch (8.7 ppg) and guard Charlie Lynch (8.5 ppg) lead the Fighting Irish in scoring.
Post Drew Emerson (7.3 rpg) is Father Ryan’s top rebounder.
The Irish got a lift when post Bryshon Jackson returned from a hip injury in Tuesday’s loss to MBA.
Father Ryan is in sixth place in the seven-team Middle Region.
Father Ryan Girls
The Lady Fighting Irish (15-6) are winning on the strength of their man-to-man defense.
“We take pride in holding teams to less (points) than what they average,” Father Ryan coach Tony McLeod said. “Our assistant coach, John Sneed, I call him the defensive guru when it comes to game planning and things like that.”
Junior Izzy Gavigan (9.9 ppg) and sophomore Abby Larkin (7 ppg) lead the team’s balanced scoring attack.
Senior 6-0 forward Arin Nipp (7.5 rpg), a great defender, is a Centre (Ky.) commit.
Father Ryan lost senior forward Amy Ernst to a torn ACL and meniscus in last week’s 35-20 loss at Ensworth.
“She was another one of our solid defenders, so we’re going to really miss her and her leadership,” McLeod said.
The Irish graduated six seniors from last year’s 19-9 state quarterfinal team.
McLeod is in his third year at Father Ryan after coming over from Grace Christian Academy.
He is 146-62 in eight years, including two seasons with McClain Christian Academy boys.
“The foundation here from coach Jason Larkin was amazing, so coming over here was an easy transition,” McLeod said. “I hope that we’ve carried the tradition on of the Father Ryan women’s basketball that’s been strong.”
Ensworth is the team to beat in the Middle Region.
“They’ve got the No. 1 (junior) in the nation in Jaloni (Cambridge),” McLeod said. “I coached a girl a long time ago that played at Duke, and Jaloni is the best player I’ve ever coached against. She could probably score 30 every night if she wanted to, but she makes the right basketball play and she is such a great passer.”
McLeod said Cambridge is fun to watch unless you are coaching against her.
“This league is so tough,” said McLeod, whose team is in fifth place. “I would say this is definitely the toughest league I’ve ever coached in.”
Nashville Christian Boys
John Pierce is in his first year coaching Nashville Christian (11-12) after spending the previous 16 years doing the same job at Franklin Road Academy.
“I think the people here have made it an easy adjustment,” Pierce said. “It’s been great.”
Senior point guard Donovan Smith (6 apg, 4 rpg) leads the Eagles in scoring at 18 ppg.
His younger brother, Brandon averages 16 ppg and senior KY Young averages 10 ppg.
Nashville Christian is fourth in District 4 behind Goodpasture, Clarksville Academy and Davidson Academy.
“It’s really difficult,” Pierce said. “There are two or three at the top that are some of the best in the state. (Goodpasture) has a phenomenal point guard, Isaiah West. He’s going to Vanderbilt.”
Defending state runner-up Goodpasture (21-1, 12-0) is ranked first and Clarksville Academy is fourth in DII-A.
Pierce, college basketball’s career scoring leader with 4,230 points during his playing days at Lipscomb, led FRA to four state runner-up finishes.
Nashville Christian Girls
Dustin Patton’s workload got cut in half when Nashville Christian hired John Pierce as its boys coach in April.
That’s because Patton coached both teams last year. Patton is just coaching the girls this year.
“I loved coaching both,” Patton said. “Some of my favorite players I’ve ever coached were on the boys team and are still currently on the boys team. It is a relief in a lot of ways with just the time of it, but even more so coach Pierce coming over from FRA has been an incredible addition to our school.”
Patton was initially coaching the boys before also taking on the girls job after coach Dan Wilkerson resigned.
Patton led the girls to the DII-A quarterfinal and a 25-6 record and the boys to an 11-14 mark, pulling double duty.
“It’s incredible, I don’t know how he did it,” Pierce said of Patton’s coaching duties. “I really don’t.’
Patton lives in Mt. Juliet, which made his days even longer with the 45-minute commute to and from work.
“My kids go to school with me so that’s 45 minutes I get to spend with them and my wife is super supportive of what I do and she’s constantly at our games,” Patton said.
Four starters return for the girls, who are 25-2 and ranked second in DII-A.
Guards Jolie Harper, Whitley Miller (15.5 ppg), Ava Pomeroy and Grayson Bonds are each back on a veteran roster that includes six seniors.
“We hang our hat on the defensive end,” Patton said. “We’re never going to be the tallest team, we’re never going to be the most athletic team, but our girls play incredibly hard.”
Nashville Christian has four starters in the 5-5 range, but they rebound surprisingly well.
The Lady Eagles (10-1) are first in District 4, just ahead of Clarksville Academy and Ezell-Harding.
“Our district is as good as it’s ever been,” Patton said. “Ezell and Clarksville could easily make a state run.”
Franklin Road Academy Boys
Nemo Holmes, a 6-6 senior wing, tore his ACL in the Panthers’ second game.
“He was our focal point,” first-year coach David Gallagher said. “I think he averaged 16 points, nine rebounds last year. That was a hard thing to overcome as a team. Really hurt for him.”
Holmes had 21 points and nine rebounds in a season-opening win at Friendship Christian.
FRA (5-19) also misses 7-footer Levi Cox, who graduated.
Sophomore combo guard EJ Jordan (20.5 ppg, 30% 3-pfg) has picked up the scoring load for Homes.
Junior point guard BJ Wesley (11 ppg, 3 apg, 33% 3-pfg) has been a solid secondary scorer.
Guard Blake Lance (37% 3-pfg), wing Boyd Brown and center Clifton Tant round out the starting lineup.
FRA (1-11) is last in the eight-team District 3.
Battle Ground Academy, Columbia Academy and Webb are the top three teams in the district.
“It’s a tough league,” said Gallagher, who won a state title and finished second in Georgia twice at John Milledge Academy.
He went 161-45 in eight years there. Gallagher played forward at Cascade in high school.
FRA ended a nine-game losing streak with a 50-45 win over Middle Tennessee Christian for the Panthers’ first district victory on Monday.
FRA Girls
FRA (7-19) has only nine players on its roster, none of which are seniors.
FRA coach Chris Hart’s youngest team ever includes four juniors, four sophomores and one freshman.
“Two different girls have missed significant time with concussions, we had another girl who was out for about five weeks with a knee injury, another one sprained her ankle early on and missed a couple weeks,” Hart said. “We have one right now that is playing with a knee injury. We’re just so short on the bodies.”
His daughter, point guard Sadie Hart (11 ppg, 3.5 apg), leads FRA in scoring. Post Kathleen Prittchartt (6.5 rpg) has been out the last three weeks with a concussion.
“We struggle handling the ball,” Hart said. “Turnovers have really hurt us this year.”
FRA (2-11) is seventh in the eight-team District 3, led by Division II-A’s top-ranked Webb (21-4, 13-0).
“I would call it brutal,” Hart said. “Everybody in the league is really talented. The Webb School is at a different level.”
Hart is 475-172 with two state titles, two runner-up finishes and 11 state tournament appearances in 22 years at FRA.
