The high school basketball season has passed its halfway point, so here is an update and a look ahead to the district/region schedule for all the Williamson County teams:
Franklin Boys
The Admirals are off to a 14-4 start, including a 7-0 showing during the holiday tournaments.
Franklin won the Hilton Sandestin (Fla.) Beach Blowout with a 77-75 overtime win over Independence in the final.
“I think people view us as a very good shooting team,” Franklin coach Jason Tigert said. “We have made tremendous strides defensively and rebounding the basketball.”
Franklin averages 67 points per game with a 34% mark from 3-point range.
Guard Davis Long (14.4 ppg, 45% 3-pfg) leads the Admirals’ balanced attack, followed by 6-foot-6 guard Jack Medalie (10 ppg, 6 rpg), guard Sam Medalie (9.2 ppg) and guard Sam Mewborn (9 ppg, 35% 3pfg).
Sophomore Christian Brown (10 ppg, 7.3 rpg), a 6-6 guard-forward, suffered a leg injury in last week’s loss at Hillsboro.
Franklin is the defending District 11-4A champion, but Hillsboro (13-1) appears to be the favorite.
“If you look at Coach T’s strength of schedule success, Hillsboro is ranked No. 1 in the state,” Tigert said. “They’ve got tremendous athleticism, length, they’re very good defensively and they’re super skilled offensively. Centennial is really good, Brentwood’s good, so it’s a really tough district.”
Tigert is 87-27 in four seasons with the Admirals.
“They all have a very good work ethic and have been very business-like in their approach to practices and games,” Tigert said of his teams. “We definitely like to stretch the floor and be able to shoot the three. That’s something that we emphasize quite a bit.”
Girls
The Lady Admirals’ roster includes only two seniors and two freshmen start, although 6-1 center Cecile Brandimore (10 ppg) has missed the past five games with an undisclosed injury. She might return by the end of the month.
Junior point guard Amy Elliott (11.3 ppg), who has an offer from Maryville, and senior guard Lyla Gardner (11.1 ppg, 3.5 apg) lead Franklin (2-13) in scoring.
A Franklin assistant the past three seasons, Rachel Hawn is in her first season as head coach.
“We’re still in a rebuilding stage,” Hawn said. “That’s been an issue with Franklin girls basketball, the constant turnover with coaches. We’re still growing.”
Hawn played on Franklin’s 2014 sectional team before moving on to Maryville.
“Just like I tell the girls every day, I’m not telling you something that I haven’t already done myself,” Hawn said. “The blood, sweat and tears that are on this gym floor that you guys are putting in, I also put in as well. It means more to me than coaching at any old school. I’m hoping they see the love I have for the program and they’ll keep fighting.”
Hillsboro and Brentwood appear to be the favorites in District 11-4A. Franklin finished fourth last year.
Independence Boys
The Eagles (17-3) are off to their best start in seven years.
Back in 2015-16, Indy won 22 of its first 23 games.
“I think our guys are really starting to share the ball well and defending at a higher level that we have to just to beat the great teams we’re trying to play and the teams we have to beat at the end of the year,” Eagles coach Mark Wilkins said. “Getting the right guys the right shots at the right spots, and obviously our team is kind of doing a really good job at that so far this year.”
Wilkins hopes for more defensive improvement.
“We’ve got to play without fouling,” Wilkins said. “We’re sometimes too aggressive and put people on the free throw line more often than we should, and so we’ve got to be a little more disciplined.”
Indy boasts three reliable scorers in guard Jett Montgomery (24 ppg), point guard Tylan Lewis (10 ppg, 4.5 apg) and 6-foot-6 center Matt Witt (10 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
“They’re all fantastic players and they can all do it in different ways,” Wilkins said.
Montgomery was named the county’s player of the year last season.
“He’s a relentless worker and he wants to continue to get better,” Wilkins said. “He’s a great kid, too. Loves when his teammates do well and a fun guy to rally behind.”
Michael Ashley, Brayden Buck and 6-9 center Houston Hicks have each hit some big three-pointers for the Eagles.
Independence finished second behind Columbia in District 12-4A last season.
“Ravenwood is having another good year, and they’re going to be tough again,” Wilkins said. “They won the region, so they’re going to want to defend that title really well. Every night in our district play it’s going to be a fight and we know that.”
Girls
The Lady Eagles are off to an 8-10 start after playing a tough early-season schedule.
“I think it toughened us up a little bit as we get into the new year, and I think we’re figuring out our roles,” Indy coach Tony Hill said. “We’ve played pretty good defense. The only area that’s hurt us has been rebounding.”
Indy doesn’t have an experienced forward or center, so all five players must help out on the glass.
“We have to figure out a way to score more,” Hill said. "I think we get good shots. I just think there are times we don’t make them.”
Sometimes Indy settled for 3s instead of breaking the defense down.
Sophomore guard Savanna Seay leads Indy in scoring at 12 points per game.
Hill is in his second year at Indy.
“We’re going in the right direction,” Hill said. “One game, we started three sophomores and a freshman.”
Indy finished last out of five teams in District 12-4A last season, but Hill hopes to move up this year.
“I think it’s wide-open,” Hill said. “I think there’s a lot of parity there. Everybody is hovering around the .500 mark except for Ravenwood, and they’ve played an unbelievably competitive schedule.”
Ravenwood Boys
The Raptors are off to a 10-7 start despite losing all five starters and over 90% of their scoring from last year’s 23-10 sectional team.
Two of Ravenwood’s best wins came against Franklin.
“I think we let a few games kind of slip away that we could have had, but overall I’m pleased with the start,” Raptors coach Patrick Whitlock said. “We’ve had some big turnover years, but I don’t think I’ve ever coached a team that lost all five starters.”
Whitlock is in his 17th year at Ravenwood, making him the dean of the county coaches.
“I’ve done just a good enough job to not get fired, I guess,” Whitlock said. “Honestly, when I first took the job I did not think I would be at Ravenwood for a very long time, but now after doing it for 17 years, I can’t imagine coaching high school anywhere else.”
Last year’s run to the sectional was the best postseason showing at Ravenwood for Whitlock.
“We start three seniors,” Whitlock said. “It’s an inexperienced group. I think we have potential to get to where we were a year ago, but a lot of that comes down to matchups and things like that in the postseason.”
Ravenwood’s ball movement has been good. The Raptors are getting balanced scoring, and they’ve been defending well.
“When we play really physical, we’re really good and when we don’t, we’re not very good,” Whitlock said. “Playing 4A basketball, you’re going to play a lot of big, physical teams so we need to play a little bit bigger than we are. We don’t have 6-7 guys like we did a year ago.”
Guard Evan Gainer (10 ppg), 6-4 guard Rocco Lamuno (9 ppg) and 6-5 forward Will Brent (8 ppg) lead the Raptors in scoring.
Ravenwood finished third in the district behind Columbia and Independence last season.
“I think on paper Independence has the most talented team,” Whitlock said. “I think Nolensville is going to be significantly improved under their new coach. I know Columbia lost a lot off that team last year. I’ve been very impressed with Summit.”
Whitlock believes his team could finish anywhere from first to fourth place.
Girls
Ravenwood’s record is a misleading 3-13.
“We’ve had a really tough schedule, probably the toughest schedule in the state,” Ravenwood coach Andrew James said. “That’s why our record is what it is. We’ve played some of the best teams in the state in all divisions.”
Ravenwood has faced Class 4A semifinalists Cookeville (15-3) and Beech, 4A quarterfinalists Blackman (18-1), Rossview and Oakland, 3A semifinalist Page, 14-2 Rockvale, 2021 Class AAA runner-up Lebanon, 14-3 Livingston Academy, 4A sectionalists Hillsboro and Northwest, Division II-AA runner-up Lipscomb Academy and DII-A runner-up Middle Tennessee Christian.
“I just want to prep us for our district season,” James said. “We feel like we’ve done that. We’ve been tested, we’ve learned a lot, we’ve had to go through some things and we’re continuing to get better, so I like the direction that our team is heading.”
Junior guard Natalie Prestegaard has missed three games with an undisclosed injury.
Ravenwood misses forward Reghan Grimes (19 ppg, 10 rpg in 21-22), who is now a freshman guard at Tennessee Tech.
“Pretty big loss, yeah,” James said. “Our record may not show it, but I think that we’re going to be tough to deal with in January and February. 100% misleading (record), for sure.”
Ravenwood returns four starters from last year’s 23-10 4A sectional team.
The Lady Raptors will try to repeat as District 12-4A champs.
“I think we’ve got a chance,” James said. “Summit’s got a good team, Columbia is athletic and got some good guards, Nolensville’s got a lot of size and a really good point guard (Leilani Washington), Indy has girls returning from last year.”
Forward Elizabeth Flynn (14.2 ppg), Prestegaard (9.7 ppg), guard Emma Rayl (8.9 ppg) and 6-foot post Catalina Garay (7.2 ppg) lead Ravenwood in scoring.
Centennial Boys
Powered by defense and rebounding, the Cougars are off to a 12-5 start.
“Obviously, you always want to be better, but we think we’ve plated a really tough schedule to prepare us for the upcoming district season,” Cougars coach Jeremy Moore said. “We kind of look at it like the preseason goes up until you play that first district game. So I think our kids have been put in a lot of adverse situations and have learned how to handle things a little bit better than last year or the year before.”
Centennial opened its District 11-4A schedule with a 42-40 win at Brentwood on Friday night.
Junior guard Tanner Lee leads the Cougars in scoring at 12 points per game and 2022 district MVP Dominic Reed is averaging 10 ppg at forward.
“What Dom does probably better than a lot is just his competitive nature,” Moore said. “He guarded (Daniel) Cochran the other night for every minute he was on the floor.”
Reed held the 6-7 Cochran to 13 points, seven below his average despite giving up five inches in the matchup.
He forced the Brentwood star to double pump on a missed 3-point attempt from the left wing on the game’s final shot.
Cougars point guard Luke Burnett returned to the lineup Friday after missing about one month with an ankle injury.
“His last game that he played was against Summit and he scored 22 points and Luke’s a kid that can play 30, 31 minutes a game for us,” Moore said. “This is his third year starting for us.”
Centennial is coming off a third-place finish in the district behind Franklin and Hillsboro.
“For a five-team league, this might be the best I’ve ever been a part of just top to bottom,” Moore said. “Hillsboro’s unbelievably good, Franklin’s unbelievably good, Brentwood is going to do what they do, and you’re going to have to play a grind out game to beat ’em. Same thing with Overton, so there are no nights off.”
Girls
The Lady Cougars are off to a 7-8 start under coach Bruce Hamilton in his second year with the team.
He went 414-229 with Austin and Bradshaw (boys) from 1999-2021 in Alabama before taking the Centennial job.
“I think we’ve gotten off to a pretty good start,” Hamilton said. “Just like a lot of teams, we’re dealing with a few injuries right now.”
Junior guard Addison Gorday (12.7 ppg) suffered an undisclosed injury in December and Hamilton said he isn’t sure when she will return.
“She was our leading scorer and a good leader on the floor, but we’re having some other people learn new roles and step up,” Hamilton said. “So we’re kind of adjusting slowly.”
Junior forward Bethany Wright (9 ppg, 9 rpg) and senior guard Jules Garrison have been productive for the Lady Cougars.
“We have to improve our skill level and player development,” Hamilton said. “We’re in a rebuilding stage.”
Centennial, a young team with only two seniors, tied Franklin for third in District 11-4A last year.
Brentwood and Hillsboro are likely to finish near the top this season.
“Tough district,” Hamilton said. “Franklin has some good, young guards and good posts and you’ve got Overton out of Nashville.”
Brentwood Boys
The Bruins are 9-3 in Troy Bond’s second year as the Bruins coach.
“We’ve played a good schedule and got some guys in new spots and really improving every week,” Bond said. “We’re playing a lot of young kids. Defensively is what we hang our hats on.”
Daniel Cochran, a 6-7 junior forward, has been a huge catalyst for the Bruins, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
“He’s a tough guard because he can play inside or outside,” Bond said. “The thing about him is he can score at all three levels, which is huge, especially for a kid that big.”
Harvard, Princeton, Liberty and Lipscomb have shown interest in Cochran, who has a 4.5 grade point average and a 33 ACT score.
Sophomore guard Nick Degnan (11.5 ppg, 4.5 apg) suffered a broken arm in Friday’s loss to Centennial. He will be out for six weeks.
Senior forward Phillip Hyams, senior forward Kyler Green and junior point guard Jacob Purifoy are putting up good numbers for Brentwood.
Bond is in his 22nd year as coach after previous stints at Wilson Central and Oakland.
He’s won over 400 games and made six state tournament appearances, four at Wilson Central and two at Oakland.
“We tell our kids all the time we want to get back to Murfreesboro and play in Murphy Center in March,” Bond said. “That’s our goal as a staff and a team and that would be awesome to get another school to the state tournament. My goal is to try to get Brentwood back there.”
The Bruins’ slogan is Bring the Havoc, a mindset emphasizing intensity.
“We want to create a tempo, play hard, physical and aggressive,” Bond said. “We want to play with that reckless abandon from a defensive standpoint that you should get after people. I think the kids love it.”
Brentwood traps full-court, three-quarter and half in addition to matchup zone on defense.
The Bruins finished fourth in District 11-4A last year.
“Our district is going to be really brutal,” Bond said. “Hillsboro is athletic, has a lot of speed, well-coached; they’re definitely one of the frontrunners. Franklin has got a lot of weapons and Centennial is playing really well.”
Girls
Powered by a deep rotation, the Lady Bruins are off to a 12-3 start.
“The formula is I play a lot of girls,” Brentwood coach Marcel Williams said. “We probably play every night on average about 10 to 11 people and what that does is it creates healthy competition in practice and accountability when it comes to preparing for the games.”
The Lady Bruins realize they must be focused because their number will be called and if they don’t produce they might be benched.
Brentwood won 11 straight after a 1-2 start, emphasizing defense, rebounding and taking good shots.
Williams got the idea of using a deep rotation from Villanova men’s coach Kyle Neptune.
Brentwood has a young roster with six sophomores and six freshmen. There are only two seniors and one junior on the team.
“I’ve got a young team,” Williams said. “Why not? If we win a bunch of games, it’s great. If we lose a bunch of games, we’re getting better. My girls need a year to grow.”
Charlotte Lambright, a 6-foot senior guard-forward, is Brentwood’s defensive anchor and a clutch shooter.
Sophomore guard Ella Ryan leads Brentwood in scoring at 16 points per game.
“She shoots the three, she has a nice little floater in the mid-range, she gets layups off steals and she gets to the foul line,” Williams said.
The Lady Bruins made 14 shots from three-point range, shooting 50% from beyond the arc, in Friday’s win over Centennial.
Brentwood finished second in District 11-4A last season.
“I feel like everybody has a shot this year,” Williams said. “I think it just comes down to scheming, coaching, players bringing it every night. Any given Tuesday or Friday, you never know who will win.”
Page Boys
The Patriots are off to a 6-10 start after losing four starters from their 3A sectional team.
“Our team has really grown a lot,” Patriots coach Jared Street said. “Nine of our 15 guys that dress are sophomores and 12 of those 15, this is their first experience playing varsity basketball. So we’re really young and inexperienced.”
Senior guard Grant Snider (12.2 ppg), a Middle Tennessee baseball signee, is the lone returnee from last season.
“He’s just a phenomenal player and young man to lead our team,” Street said.
Sophomore guard Issac Power (14.8 ppg) transferred in from Summit.
“We have a lot of new faces and roles to be filled out from last year’s sub-state team,” said Street, who hopes for an improvement on offensive execution. “We’ve played five of the top 15 teams in the Midstate, so we’ve played a pretty tough non-conference schedule.”
Repeating as District 8-3A champ might be difficult for such an inexperienced team.
“Lawrence County has really started the year off tremendously,” Street said. “They’ve got four or five averaging in double figures. Tullahoma, they’re a really talented bunch. Lincoln County executes its offense with precision, and Marshall County is always a tough team. And Spring Hill is as athletic as anybody.”
Girls
Randy Coffman, who has 588 career wins in 32 seasons, inherits two starters from a 31-4 Class 3A semifinal team in his first season with the Lady Patriots.
He replaces Ron Brock, who retired in March after leading Page to its first state tournament appearance.
Page is off to an 11-6 start against a difficult schedule that includes four out-of-state opponents.
“New coach, new system and we knew there were going to be growing pains trying to create our culture,” Coffman said. “As a coach, it never happens as fast as you want it to happen, but the keys are continual growth and continually moving forward.”
Coffman’s system has earned him three state titles and eight state tournament appearances during previous stops at Lakeway Christian Academy, Riverdale, Dyersburg and Dyer County.
“We’ve got 15 kids in our program that are freshmen and sophomores,” Coffman said. “There are no juniors and five seniors. There were some big adjustments from their comfort zone for those seniors.”
Coffman uses an uptempo approach that tries to take a shot in seven seconds, playing possession basketball.
He mainly plays man-to-man defense that is different than last year’s matchup zone.
Senior guard Braley Bushman (19 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3 apg, 3 spg), a Trevecca signee, is Page’s go-to player.
“She does a lot of great things for us and she’s starting to catch on to how she fits in to our style and tempo of what we’re doing,” Coffman said. “She’s a strong kid, a dynamic scorer. Last year Braley was more of a finisher and created a lot of defensive havoc, and this year we’ve asked her to let her abilities to do great things make the girls around her better.”
Sophomore guard Mary Elizabeth Fox (8 ppg, 6 rpg), Mary Claire Pike, a 6-foot senior guard-forward, senior forward-center Brooklyn Burrow and forward-center Sabrina Espelet, a transfer from California, are playing big roles.
Senior guard-forward Sadie Porter (8. 5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 35% 3pfg) broke her nose in Friday’s win at Fairview.
Lily Espelet, a 6-1 freshman guard-forward that would have played big minutes, suffered a torn ACL in her left knee on the fifth day of practice. That ended her season.
Page won the District 8-3A title with a 10-0 record last year. Going unbeaten in league play again would be difficult.
“I think there’s a lot of parity,” Coffman said. “Lincoln County and Lawrence County bring back a ton, Tullahoma has got some outstanding athletes, Marshall County is off to a great start and Spring Hill has brought in a new coach and they’re showing great improvement.”
Summit Boys
Senior wing Alex Pollard is the leading scorer at 12 ppg for the Spartans (8-10).
Summit has no returning starters from last year’s 9-21 team.
“I have one senior, three juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen,” Spartans coach Jim Fey said. “I’ve probably had six or seven kids that have scored double figures this year. It can make us difficult to prepare for because you never know who’s going to be the guy that particular night with the hot hand.”
Summit finished fourth in District 12-4A last season.
“It’s an exceptionally tough district,” Fey said. “I think Independence is one of the more talented teams not just in our district but in our region. But they just got knocked off by Franklin and Franklin lost two games to Ravenwood.”
Fey believes Summit, Nolensville and Columbia will battle for third place behind Indy and Ravenwood.
Girls
The Lady Spartans (9-9) have played a competitive schedule that will probably help them during the District 12-4A season.
“We’ve played Lebanon, Beech, Harpeth Hall, Cheatham County, Hillsboro and those teams will do nothing but exploit a lot of your weaknesses and then make you figure out what you need to work on,” Summit coach John Wild said. “I think we need to do a better job at taking care of the basketball and winning the rebounding battle. We’ve got to figure out the importance of not taking possessions off.”
Summit scores more than Wild’s previous three teams with the Lady Spartans, but the team can’t rely on that alone.
“When you give up 16 offensive rebounds in a district basketball game, you’re not going to win a lot of them, and that was the case Friday night at Independence,” Wild said.
Junior guard Quinn Johnston (16 ppg, 33% 3pfg, 4 3pg) leads Summit in scoring and senior point guard Nicole Rizane (14 ppg, 5 apg) is right behind her.
Rizane has offers from Birmingham Southern, Tennessee Southern and Bryan College. Johnston has an offer from Montevallo.
Junior center Jadyn Pittman is averaging seven rebounds per game.
“I think this team has got enough talent to win a district championship,” Wild said. “Anybody can win it. I think it’s as parity-driven of a race as I’ve ever seen in my 27 years as a head coach.”
Summit finished second in the district behind Ravenwood and Columbia last year.
Wild is 618-226 with three state titles and two runner-up finishes after previous stops at Franklin, Wilson Central, Riverdale, Moore County (boys) and Bradford.
Nolensville Boys
Drew Giudice is the Knights’ fourth coach in five years, but he’s managed to lead Nolensville to a 10-7 start.
That’s already more wins than last year when the Knights finished 8-19, including a 0-8 record in District-12-4A.
“There’s been a lot of turnover,” Giudice said. “Obviously, we’re trying to change the dynamics and expectations around here. It’s only our second year in 4A.”
Giudice realizes the constant coaching changes have been difficult for the players.
“That’s been a huge part of my approach is the understanding that hey, this is just some other guy with a brand new language and all those sorts of things,” Giudice said. “I’m focusing on teaching, installing what we want to do, laying the foundation and staying positive even after losses.”
There’s only one senior in Nolensville’s nine-man rotation.
“I think our first seven games we had seven different leading scorers,” Giudice said. “We’re really balanced on offense.”
Junior forward Jaden Clark is averaging 11 points and six rebounds per game and senior guard Charles Winfrey is averaging 11 points.
Giudice coached Brookwood (Ga.) the previous five seasons, leading the Warriors to three straight region titles.
He was a Belmont graduate assistant for two years from 2014-16.
Nolensville has nowhere to go but up after finishing last in the five-team district last season.
Girls
The Lady Knights (10-6) have a good inside-out attack in sophomore point guard Leilani Washington (13 ppg, 4 apg) and 6-6 post Emily Hunter (10 ppg, 8 rpg, 5 bspg).
“(Leilani) is a special player,” Nolensville coach Chris Ladd said. “She’s really explosive and really competitive and brings a lot of energy when she’s playing well out there for us.”
Addie Wiemann, a 6-2 freshman post, is averaging 10 ppg and 6.5 rpb.
She worked out with a USA national volleyball team in California during the holiday break.
Hunter is the tallest player, girls or boys, that Ladd has coached in his 20-year career.
“I think my tallest boy was about 6-5,” Ladd said. “She’s definitely a unique player. We kind of joke that she’s always open.”
Hunter has offers from Trevecca and Bradley. Hofstra and schools from San Diego and New Hampshire have shown interest in the junior with a 4.19 GPA.
Hunter draws a lot of double teams, opening things up for Nolensville’s outside shooters.
Nolensville starts a freshman, two sophomores, a junior and a senior. Two freshmen and a senior come off the bench in the eight-man rotation.
“We’re still a pretty young team,” Ladd said. “We play really well at times and not so good at times. Maybe we score inside on two possessions back-to-back, and then we go away from that the next three or four possessions.”
Nolensville finished fourth out of five teams in District 12-4A last year.
“Our goal right now is to finish in the top three of our district because we know we’ll have a bye into the region,” Ladd said. “I would have thought Summit would probably be the No. 1 seed if you were doing a preseason poll, but Independence beat them the other night. I feel like it’s wide-open.”
Fairview Boys
The Yellow Jackets (14-2) are off to their best start since 2018-19 when they won 14 of their first 15 games.
“We’ve just found a way to win every game,” Fairview coach Trey McCoy said. “We’ve had to pull out some close games and we’ve had a few blowouts. I think we’ve just scratched the surface of where this team can be in March, so that’s pretty exciting.”
Fairview has been strong on the defensive end, using both a man-to-man and a matchup zone.
McCoy hopes to see improvement in cutting down turnovers, rebounding better and developing more consistency.
“I’m not a historian, but I believe it’s the tallest and most athletic team that Fairview has ever had,” McCoy said. “I will say it’s the best team I’ve had in six years, and I’ve been fortunate to have five really good groups of kids.”
Fairview’s entire starting lineup is over 6-feet tall.
The Yellow Jackets have won four district titles in the past five years after winning just two previously in a program that dates back to the late 1950s.
Cheatham County could battle Fairview for the District 9-2A championship.
Fairview is seeking its first state tournament appearance after making it to the sectional twice in the past five years, including last season.
“Fairview basketball has never been to Murfreesboro,” McCoy said. “That’s our goal this year. That’s our goal every year.”
Junior guard Mays McCoy, Trey’s oldest son, leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 18 ppg out of the team’s motion offense.
Junior guard Nathan Dillingham averages 14 ppg and 6-7 forward Jon Sawyer averages 11 ppg.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of depth,” McCoy said. “The guys I bring off the bench would start on a lot of teams that we play against, so that’s a good problem to have.”
Girls
Coach Wayne McGowan hopes last week’s win at Independence was a turning point for the Lady Yellow Jackets (3-13).
The win ended a 12-game losing streak, giving Fairview its first win since the season opener at Santa Fe.
“Once we play together as a team, we’re very capable of playing with anyone even though we’re very young,” McGowan said. “This year I have four juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.”
Developing a better basketball IQ is one of McGowan’s top priorities for the team.
Guard Genesis Harris (11 ppg), guard Emma Sharp (9.5 ppg) and guard/forward Maddie Brewer (8 ppg) lead Fairview in scoring.
“We have untapped potential,” McGowan said.
Sycamore and Cheatham County figure to be the teams to beat in District 9-2A.
“I would say that it should be Sycamore one, Cheatham County two, us three, probably Harpeth four and White House Heritage five,” McGowan said. “It’ll be a dog fight between us and Harpeth.”
Fairview graduated all five starters from last year’s 9-21 team that finished last in the district.
Brentwood Academy Boys
Andy Blackston is off to a 14-3 start in his first season as the Eagles coach.
“It’s a really good team in terms of team chemistry, and it’s been really refreshing to see a bunch of guys play for each other,” Blackston said. “That’s been fun to be a part of. They’ve won a lot of tough games together so that definitely makes the transition easier.”
Blackston won five state titles and made it to six other final fours at Madison Academy (Ala.) before arriving at BA in April.
BA puts an emphasis on defense, especially man-to-man.
Point guard Tyler Tanner (20 ppg, 4 apg, 3 spg, 31% 3pfg, 82% ft) is leading the way.
“He’s very quick and he can make some things that are really difficult look effortless,” said Blackston, a former point guard at Lipscomb University and Northeast. “A couple times a game, he’ll see passes that even I don’t see that are there. He does some things on the court that you can’t teach.”
The 6-foot junior is a Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year nominee.
He has offers from Mississippi, Vanderbilt, Belmont, Liberty, Tennessee Tech and Hampton.
George MacIntyre, a 6-5 sophomore forward, gives BA a strong presence inside.
“Obviously, he’s got offers from everybody in the SEC to play quarterback, and I think that’s probably the direction he wants to go, but he’s an excellent basketball player,” Blackston said. “The moment doesn’t ever seem too big for him. He can make big plays at crucial moments.”
Combo guard Jayson Nixon (9 ppg 73% ft, 49% 3pfg) gives BA a potent backcourt.
The Eagles will be aiming for their third straight Division II-AA Middle Region title.
“I used to bring my Madison Academy teams up here to play Lipscomb Academy and Ensworth, so I’m well aware of the private schools and coaches and how good the players are,” Blackston said.
Girls
Lady Eagles coach Rhonda Brown has won five state titles and finished second the same number of times, so being 8-8 is no fun.
It’s “miserable” she half-jokes.
“We can’t seem to get everybody there at the same time for various reasons,” BA coach Rhonda Brown said. “I have a lot of multiple-sport athletes. A lot of volleyball kids and soccer kids, and they’re coming in and out.”
Senior point guard Trinity Fields, a North Carolina-Asheville signee, leads BA in scoring at 13 ppg.
Senior guard Ebony Perry is averaging 9 ppg.
“Young, inexperienced and changing roles does not lead to 12-1,” Brown said. “We need lots of improvement. When we play defense, we’re pretty good but there are times where we just don’t so that’s a problem, especially in a close game.”
Ensworth won the Middle Region with a 14-0 record last year, but Brown believes there will be more parity this year.
Powered by one of the nation’s top junior prospects, Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth is still the favorite.
BA tied Christ Presbyterian Academy for fourth last year.
Battle Ground Academy Boys
The Wildcats (14-6) have made great strides in Trey Meyer’s second year as coach.
“We went from a team last year that went 7-19 and didn’t win a district game to now,” Meyer said. “I like where we’re at, but we still have a ways to go.”
BGA will go as far as 6-6, 230-pound forward Kavien Jones (23.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg) can take them.
The junior erupted for a career-high 36 points in a 100-95 double-overtime loss at Columbia Academy on Tuesday.
He began his career at BGA, transferred to Link Academy (Mo.) for his sophomore year and returned to the Wildcats this season.
“Enormous lift because not only is he a great player, but he’s a great person,” Meyer said.
Jones has offers from Samford and Presbyterian.
BGA has a strong backcourt with sophomore point guard Greyson Williams (13 ppg, 5 apg) and junior guard Grayson Collins (10 ppg).
The Wildcats are off to a 5-2 start in District 3-Division II-A after finishing last out of eight teams at 0-13 in 2022.
“I don’t think anybody outside of our school expected us to be where we’re at now,” Meyer said. “We’re one game out of first.”
Girls
Seniors Lindsey Summarell (16 ppg, 4 apg, 5 rpg) and Amaria Gillispie (13 ppg, 6 rpg) lead the Lady Wildcats in scoring.
BGA (9-7) finished fifth in a tough district last year.
“It’s very competitive,” BGA coach Myles Thrash said. "You have to come with your A-game just about every night. I look forward to someday being on the top of that throne.”
Thrash is in his second year at BGA after coming over from Brentwood.
He’s emphasizing defense with the Lady Wildcats.
“We love to try to speed the tempo up with a lot of pressure,” Thrash said.
Grace Christian Academy Boys
GCA coach Len McKnatt hopes to see defensive improvement from his team after a 9-10 start.
“We’ve scored the ball well, we’ve shot the ball well,” McKnatt said. “Defensively is where I’ve been a little bit disappointed. Just our energy level, our toughness level on the defensive end has not been great.”
McKnatt says he has a “weird team.”
“When we play well, there is nobody that we can’t beat, but we don’t have a lot of room for error,” McKnatt said. “When we don’t play well, we can lose to anyone as well.”
The Lions have eight seniors, including guard Trace Phillips, a 6-foot-3 guard who is averaging 10 points and 4.5 assists per game. He has an offer from Maryville.
Forward Jordan Carter is the Lions’ leading scorer (12.5 ppg). Senior guard CJ Tinnon is averaging 10.5 points and five assists per game.
“I think if we keep heading in the right direction, we have a chance to be pretty dangerous when it comes tournament time,” McKnatt said.
GCA finished fourth in District 3-1A last year. Webb, Columbia Academy and Battle Ground Academy boast strong teams.
“Our league is pretty good top to bottom,” McKnatt said. “We’d definitely love to finish up there in the top three, but it’s tough.”
Girls
Three freshmen and an eighth-grader have played major minutes and started multiple games for Lady Lions (8-10).
“For us to be that young and where we are, we might be a little bit ahead of where I thought we might be,” GCA coach Michael Couey said. “We’ve only got one senior, Campbell Spencer, and she was out a lot of last year with a shoulder injury. Having her back has been good.”
Junior wing Natalie Kaye (17 ppg, 5 rpg), a Division II/III prospect, leads GCA in scoring.
“She kind of does it all for us,” Couey said. “Her dad, Rick, was an All-OVC player when he played (at Eastern Illinois from 1995-98).”
Natalie’s twin, McKenzie, averages 8 points and 5 rebounds per game.
“McKenzie is kind of our Swiss army knife,” Couey said. “You can put her out on the perimeter, I can put her inside and design things around her where she’s a facilitator so she kind of does everything for us.”
The twins are very competitive.
“We’ve had some heated timeouts just between those two, so it’s been fun,” Couey said.
District 3 is probably Division II-A’s toughest league.
“Webb School has won back-to-back state championships, and they have about 11 Division I players on their roster,” Couey said. “They’ve been in the Top 25 in the country most of the year. Middle Tennessee Christian has got a girl (Jailyn Banks) that signed with Belmont. In my opinion, she could have played in the SEC.”
MTC was the state runner-up last year. Providence Christian won a state championship in 2019 and finished second in 2021.
GCA finished sixth in the district last year.
“If we finish strong, we could finish as high as fourth and if we do what we’re supposed to do, I think we’ll be probably sixth,” Couey said. “We will see.”
Couey believes the future is bright with a new gym, athletic facilities and high school building being built soon.
